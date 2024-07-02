Driver of stolen car on the run after York Street crash

Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV that crashed into a barrier and a tree in Golden Point.
Investigators believe the white SUV was taken from a home in Wendouree about 10pm on Monday, July 1, before the driver crashed on York Street, near Llanberris Reserve, about 10.20pm.
"It is understood the stolen white SUV lost control and crashed into a barrier, subsequently hitting a tree on York Street ..." a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Officers have been told the driver fled the scene on foot. The investigation remains ongoing."
Paramedics and firefighters were also called to the scene along with VicSES volunteers who worked to cut and remove the tree.
Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
