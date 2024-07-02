The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Driver of stolen car on the run after York Street crash

AS
By Adam Spencer
Updated July 2 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV that crashed into a barrier in Golden Point on Monday, July 1, 2024. File picture by Adam Trafford
Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV that crashed into a barrier in Golden Point on Monday, July 1, 2024. File picture by Adam Trafford

Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV that crashed into a barrier and a tree in Golden Point.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AS

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.