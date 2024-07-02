Clunes pocket-rocket takes on Junior World Jiu-Jitsu Championships

At just 132cm high, 11-year-old Leiarnna Ferguson seems like an easy opponent in a fight.
But the Creswick Primary School student isn't one to be messed with.
Ferguson has multiple Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) state and national titles to her name, and is off to the Junior World Championships to be held in Florida later this month.
At major competitions, Ferguson enters in the lowest weight division for her age, which is under 30.2 kilograms.
She weighs 26 kilograms, but her size doesn't faze her - she has competed in divisions up to under 34 kilograms.
"Everyone always thinks that they're going to win because of my height," she said.
"There was this girl who was almost my dad's height and I bet her."
When she was six years-old, Ferguson followed in her younger brother's footsteps and gave Jiu-Jitsu a crack for the first time.
"When I first tried it, I really liked it and decided it was what I wanted to do," she said.
"So I quit gymnastics."
After six weeks of training at Infinite MMA in Wendouree, she entered in her first competition and won.
It was the beginning of a series of successes.
Becoming a world champion is not an easy feat, and Ferguson trains up to six days a week, for up to three hours each day.
Last year, she joined the elite G-Force team in Fawkner, where she completed most of her training.
To make it to her sessions in time, her dad Jay picks her up from school 45-minutes early each day.
"Sometimes it makes me really tired," she said.
"But I just keep going."
On Friday nights they have a shorter trip together when Ferguson trains with Team Lazaros in Maryborough.
Despite the heavy training load, Ferguson remains academically driven.
"I still find time for school," she said.
Next year she will attend Loretto College, where her size and loud voice make her a sought-after cox for the rowing team.
While Ferguson said she enjoys other aspects of the sport such as the friendships she makes, her favourite part is the feeling of success she gets.
"Winning, that's the thing I love most about it," she said
And that's exactly what she hopes to do in Florida.
"It would mean a lot," she said.
"To be able to have the opportunity to go and compete in a world championship, not a lot of kids get to do that," she said.
The costs associated with travelling interstate, and now overseas for BJJ competitions add up after time.
Ferguson's dad has started a GoFundMe page to help with cost pressures - and Ferguson said she is ready to make all of those who donate proud.
"People donating shows that they believe in me," she said.
"I want to go and show them that I can win."
You can stay up to date with Ferguson's journey on her Instagram page, @Leiarnnako.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.