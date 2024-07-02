Australian and New Zealand's approach to regulating betting with credit cards

Brought to you by Casino Deps.
Online betting has witnessed an unprecedented global rise in the last decade, and it doesn't seem that the industry will lose its relevance in the future. New Zealand and Australia are the countries where this risky entertainment is increasingly popular and well-regulated.
However, the sector's legislation varies in these states, which also concerns payment systems. Increased awareness of gambling-related problems among the population drives authorities to issue new regulations that will make overspending less common.
The usage of credit cards in online betting is proven to boost addiction rates, so let's explore how this point is resolved in Australia and New Zealand.
Kiwis are passionate about gambling, so it's not surprising that the industry is growing steadily in the country. A huge variety of NZ-based sports betting operators welcome punters with odds on multiple disciplines and ease of use, so it has never been as easy to make predictions on anticipated matches.
Locals actively use this opportunity and engage in the industry. Luckily for them, regulatory authorities don't impose significant limitations or restrictions.
While offline bookmakers can operate in New Zealand if they hold appropriate licensing and stick to national laws, betting sites are the grey zone in the country. Online sportsbooks registered within the state are not allowed, but there are no particular regulations for international companies.
Therefore, locals can join overseas sportsbooks without restrictions; at the same time, NZ is a target market for numerous trusted and reliable operators. It's projected that the betting market revenue will reach $290 million by the end of 2024 and grow even more in the following years.
Some reports indicate that up to 80% of the country's residents prefer placing bets and gambling, so this entertainment can really be considered a national hobby.
The NZ online betting market doesn't imply numerous restrictions for operators and users, but the government is still concerned about promoting safer gambling practices.
There are no nationwide restrictions on payment systems or other limitations, but some individual companies offer their ways of coping with gaming problems.
The recent Westpac NZ gambling block allows users to ban all transactions in online casinos and sportsbooks, which makes it impossible to spend money in the industry. Such an approach aims to minimise the number of addicts in the country and motivate users to develop healthy betting habits.
More institutions may support the trend in the future, but now, Westpac is the pioneer of this decision. In this case, New Zealand relies on independent businesses and overall customer awareness of responsible gambling to promote self-regulation.
Online sports betting is a legal area in Australia, so locals have endless opportunities to have fun and win real money during their favourite sports events. The market is highly controlled in the country, and regulatory authorities specifically concentrate on eliminating the number of people negatively affected by this entertainment.
Approximately 28% of Aussies reported they gamble and bet regularly, and this indicator clearly demonstrates the industry's popularity in the state.
The market revenue has already reached $9.7 billion, and this figure is predicted to grow by 4.8% annually. Broad accessibility and flexible regulations allow punters to explore the best bookmaker services.
However, the issue of gambling addiction is on the agenda among responsible authorities, which is why the government aims to make the sector more controlled.
Completely banning the usage of this payment option in betting and gambling is the most evident path to cope with the problem. The Australian Responsible Wagering Authority has announced its decision to block the opportunity of depositing via credit cards in online sportsbooks and casinos.
This banking option often encourages users to borrow more money and bet again, which can eventually result in overspending and debts. On the contrary, blocking credit card deposits in online sportsbooks makes users plan their expenses and stick to bankroll management principles to avoid potential problems.
Banning credit cards is beneficial in terms of coping with compulsive betting behaviours, but this approach also has a downside. Restrictions often give rise to the evolution of black markets, which is especially easy when it comes to online betting. Therefore, Australian regulatory authorities tighten control over companies to ensure they comply with existing rules and impose fines on those breaking the law.
Despite the opposite regulations in terms of payments on betting sites, both Australia and New Zealand are concerned about creating a secure and transparent landscape for everyone engaged in the industry. NZ regulatory authorities are known for more flexible legislation, allowing separate businesses to implement restrictions and limitations.
At the same time, Australia has launched a nationwide ban on credit cards that aims to eliminate gambling-related disorders. But still, around 2% of Kiwis and up to 1% of Aussies suffer from betting problems, which is still a challenge to be addressed.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.
