'Relentless': Watch this fed-up resident film confrontation with Sturt Street rev-heads

A Sturt Street resident has confronted a group of hoons, fed-up from what he says is police inaction over the issue.
The resident, who wished not to be named for fear of reprisals, recorded the video after finding the rev-heads parked nearby, after making several passes by his house.
In the video, the hoons refer to the man's wife in a derogatory way and argue with the man about the ethics of driving their souped-up cars on the main road.
"This has been going on since my parents and they are older than you," one of the group said.
"You live on a main street, mate. It is a main road. What else do you expect from it?" another said to the man.
One of the group drops the back of his pants and moons the man's family, who watch the incident from the safety of the front yard.
The man who filmed the video moved to Sturt Street 17 year ago and said hooning had been an issue since day one.
He said the hoons would drive past their house at least three to four times a week, often purposely losing traction as they turned a corner or switched lanes.
"They treat it (Sturt Street) like it's a drag race strip," the man said.
"My family and I have been subjected to a relentless parade of hoons driving down our street dangerously and at great speeds at all hours of the evening and night."
The man said on several occasions he had contacted the police through the non-urgent reporting line, but had not seen any results.
"We have contacted Victoria Police on many occasions. They have taken our statements, but have done absolutely nothing about the problem," the man said.
He is worried one of the drivers will lose traction and collide with their home, causing a potentially fatal accident.
"They (hoons) know the police wont do anything," the man said.
"These blokes are breaking the law and putting children's lives at risk. If you film them doing it, they intimidate you, in front of your family, in front of your family home.
"You can hear the entitlement in their voice... it is really destructive for the community."
Residents Elizabeth and Mark Mann have lived on the road for two-and-a-half years and called the hooning a "nightly occurrence".
The couple said they were lucky their bedroom was at the back of their property, but were still occasionally woken by the sound of high-powered engines in the night.
On one occasion, their bins were completely destroyed by a passing car - prompting a concern a more dire outcome could happen if the hooning is not checked.
"It's always a concern, concern there could be a more serious accident," Elizabeth said.
Another couple, who live further down Sturt Street, are in the process of moving to Albury and said the hooning caused "terrible trouble at night".
Both wished to be unnamed.
The pair, who have lived on the street for 14 years, said the dangerous driving on Sturt Street has gotten worse since they moved in.
The older couple first moved to Sturt Street as it was within walking distance to the hospital and a pharmacy. They said the nightly noises played a factor in their decision to move from Ballarat.
"It's not like the Ballarat we knew," one resident said.
"I think Bendigo is leaving us for dead."
The pair laid much of the blame on a U-turn lane on the median strip before the intersection with Pleasant Street North.
They said the hoons would purposely lose traction around the U-turn lane, and "race" each other up and down the block.
"There's just no consideration for anyone else," one said.
A police spokesperson confirmed police's attendance on the night the video was filmed, and said one of the hoons in the video was issued a penalty notice for offensive behaviour.
"At this stage, police have not charged anyone in relation to dangerous driving," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also reiterated the police's stance on hoon driving in the CBD.
"We have absolutely zero tolerance for dangerous and high risk driving on our roads.
"Local police, including Ballarat Highway Patrol will continue to be on high alert for dangerous driving in our community, including Sturt Street."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.