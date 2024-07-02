What's this Ballarat bakery's secret to Australia's best pastie?

Walking into Wendouree's Shop 29, there's a "delightful" aroma of the freshly baked pasties, reflecting bakery owner Mark Batchelor's mood after winning Australia's Best Pastie.
"We are really delighted to be the winner of this award," Mr Batchelor said.
As the gold winner in Cornish pastie category, the golden-brown meat and veggie pastie made by Mr Batchelor's daughter Esther Batchelor beat 360 participants in Australia's Best Pie and Pastie Competition by Baking Association of Australia (BAA).
Ms Batchelor has made the pastie for four to five years, and said it took her 30 seconds to make one pastie now, including cutting the bases.
"I wasn't expecting to get that overall," she said. "When all that hard work pays off - it's definitely a good feeling."
The mango curry pie made by baker Maydard Bataliones from the Philippines also won gold in the vegetarian pie category for Shop 29.
BAA president Andrew O'Hara said the bakery has been making "really lovely products".
"They're very particular about the cut of meat that they get there's some interesting spices and flavours going into [the pastie] as well," Mr O'Hara said.
Mr Batchelor said the pastie had "a lot of root veggies in it with our own mince recipe that goes through it as part of the sauce to give it that body and that taste".
"We usually use a shortcrust pastry for the bottom for this but in this pastry that we're using at the moment is a cross between shortcrust and puff," he said.
As an owner of an award-winning bakery, Mr Batchelor said his advice to "people who want to get better at products is to enter some competitions".
"Don't be upset by the results. If you don't win, read the judge's information and learn," Mr Batchelor said.
The first year I went into the competitions [was in 2016]. I thought I had the best pie and I went there. And I got a bronze medal. I thought it was a bit disheartening.
"I thought 'no, I'm going to read all the judges criteria and look at what the judges did'."
"We won our first gold medal on September 11 in 2017. I will never forget that day. That's the day my mother would have turned 100 years old."
