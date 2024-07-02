The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business

What's this Ballarat bakery's secret to Australia's best pastie?

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
July 2 2024 - 6:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mango pie chef Maydard Bataliones, bakery owner Mark Batchelor and cornish pastie chef Esther Batchelor. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Mango pie chef Maydard Bataliones, bakery owner Mark Batchelor and cornish pastie chef Esther Batchelor. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Walking into Wendouree's Shop 29, there's a "delightful" aroma of the freshly baked pasties, reflecting bakery owner Mark Batchelor's mood after winning Australia's Best Pastie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.