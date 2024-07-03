The Courier
'My children have no mother': Kathy Layton was killed by a system designed to help

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 3 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:35pm
Wayne Layton at his home in Ballarat after the death of his wife Kathy. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Wayne Layton at his home in Ballarat after the death of his wife Kathy. Picture by Lachlan Bence

After months of exhaustion and stress Kathy Layton finally received the good news she had been waiting for, and then a few hours later, she was dead.

