'He was something special': tributes for Billy Sullivan at memorial service

Family and friends have gathered to honour, remember and celebrate the life of Ballarat Football Netball League player Billy Sullivan.
He died suddenly on June 18, aged 26.
In a memorial service for the popular footballer, people spilled outside the Bacchus Marsh Public Hall and onto the street. More than 300 viewers watched online, and local businesses closed for the day.
Laid on his coffin were three footy jerseys from each of the clubs where he was a highly valued member - Darley, Melton South and most recently, Melton.
Billy's mother, Dianne, said her son was born with a spark that stood out from his infancy.
"He was a beautiful, blonde, blue-eyed, little cutie," she said.
"It was clear early on that he was something special."
She said Billy had the ability to connect with anyone - it didn't matter who, or how young or old they were.
"Even at primary school, when we would walk to primary school, we would have to pass the secondary school to get to his primary school," she said.
"And all the high school kids knew him. I don't know how but they'd all be coming out to say 'hey Bill' and high fiving him."
Dianne shared many stories about her son who had a fearless, cheeky nature.
No matter what he did, she said they couldn't stay mad with him.
"Me and Mark were talking the other day about him and we couldn't really think of many times where we were really angry with him," she said.
"If we were, he would somehow turn it around so that you weren't."
Dianne said Billy was a much-loved son, brother and friend whose absence would be felt by many.
"Billy was just a really special young man," Dianne said.
"He was caring, charismatic and always happy - he was loved by everyone and he loved everyone back.
"We are very proud of our son, we will miss our Billy so much, but I believe his life is just beginning
"It's just in another place where I'm sure he'll be looking out for my brother Rob and bringing joy to everyone around him again."
Billy's wake was held at the Melton Bloods' clubrooms, and his older brother Matthew, encouraged everyone to share their stories and celebrate Billy's life.
"It's ok to cry, but it's ok to laugh," he said.
"I love all you guys, I miss my brother."
