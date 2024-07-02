Billy Sullivan farewelled at Bacchus Marsh memorial service

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories to take you into Wednesday.
Ballarat Football Netball League player Billy Sullivan was farewelled in Bacchus Marsh yesterday, after the 26-year-old died suddenly last month.
Rachel Jackson shares tributes from his service, that drew hundreds of mourners and local businesses in town closed for the day.
His family and friends shared memories of the footballer and a community that loved him. You can read the full story below.
In police news, Adam Spencer speaks to couple David and Kathy Rivett, after their ute was set on fire at the Wendouree Train Station earlier this week.
See the photos and hear what they had to say, in our story below.
And she's just 11-years-old but Rachel Jackson speaks to a Clunes "pocket rocket" who is taking on the World Jiu-Jitsu championships. It's a great story and an inspirational one at best.
Thanks for reading.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
