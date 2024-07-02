Freezing morning in Ballarat as Victoria shivers

It's been a very cold morning across the Ballarat region, as most of Victoria froze through the coldest morning in a long time.
Temperatures dropped to -2 degrees and below several times in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3, before hovering around the zero degree mark until the sun started to rise.
"By the time we got to 6am this morning the coldest in the state was Mount Hotham, getting down to -5.2 degrees. Ballarat, Latrobe Valley Rutherglen, Wangaratta, Westmere and East Sale all dropped below -2, along with many other places," Helen Reid from the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"It has been a run of cold mornings this week, as a ridge of high pressure has become dominant over the region with clear skies and light winds allowing the temperature to drop right down each morning."
The city is forecast for a sunny top of 12 degrees on Wednesday, but more cold mornings are still ahead.
Thursday could see temperatures drop below zero degrees again in the morning, while Saturday and Sunday could also see Jack Frost visit again.
