What to do and how to prevent your water meter freezing in Ballarat

With temperatures plummeting during Ballarat winters, you may wake to no water out of the tap if your water meter has frozen.
Central Highlands Water say frosts can damage your water meter and freeze the meter to your home, or even burst your meter.
CHW says if a number of properties have frozen meters, there may be a wait before they can help.
To report a fault or outage with your service, call 1800 061 514.
