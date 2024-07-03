Council hit by data breach

City of Ballarat council has had a cyber security incident impacting more than 50 residents, with names, addresses and phone numbers leaked.
In a media release from the council on Wednesday, July 3, the council stated its after-hours service provider, OracleCMS, had a data breach, where 'low risk identity attributes' were leaked.
According to the council's release, the data was from April 2015 to December 2017 and included full names, addresses and phone numbers.
The 52 residents impacted will be notified.
Council's acting chief executive, Matt Wilson, said in a statement the protection of local resident's confidentiality and privacy is of critical importance.
"The City of Ballarat apologises unreservedly to everyone affected by this incident," Mr Wilson said.
"We are in the process of contacting every resident impacted and are offering no-cost access to the services of national identity and cyber support service IDCARE."
OracleCMS is a third-party supplier for after-hours service line - when the service line is called out of business hours, the call is diverted to OracleCMS which takes the call on council's behalf and passes the message on to council.
The release reported OracleCMS steps to enhance their cyber security and "help prevent recurrence, supported by cyber security experts".
According to OracleCMS, a forensic investigation by external experts found "no evidence of ongoing malicious activity within their IT environment".
OracleCMS also apologised for "any concern caused by this incident", according to their website.
The media release from the council also stated OracleCMS was working with government authorities to investigate the incident which impacted other local councils and organisations across the country.
The council have advised anyone who has concerns to contact the customer service team on 5320 5500.
