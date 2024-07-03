CHFL player of year: Brad McKay closes in on leader Kynan Raven

Brad McKay has edged closer to the lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League Player of the Year Award.
Hepburn's McKay is within two votes of leader Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton) after 11 rounds.
McKay received nine votes against Learmonth on Saturday - one more than Raven, who has a season tally of 55.
The duo have opened up a break with seven rounds remaining.
Sean Wilmott is in third position on 41.
Bungaree defender Ben Simpson and Rockwood-Corindhap midfielder Mack Rivett also polled nine votes - the highest for the round.
Tom Wardell (Dunnstown) and Ben Schiltz (Gordon) were also prominent, with performances which secured them eight votes.
Votes will go into camera with four home and away rounds to play.
The winner will be announced at the CHFL best and fairest count and presentation dinner.
DAYLESFORD V BUNGAREE
9-Ben Simpson (B)
6-Chris Peart (D)
5-Alex Boyse (D)
3-Tom Wakefield (B), Simon Butler (B)
2-Mitch Comben (B)
1-Max Lawless (B), Aidan Lambert (D)
BUNINYONG V CRESWICK
7-Dane-Francis Witfield (C)
6-Joel Ottavi (B)
5-Jarro Rodgers (B)
4-Ben Dolan (C), Derick Micallef (B)
2-Aiden Domic (B)
1-Tynan Haintz (C), Marcus Hottes (C)
WAUBRA V CARNGHAM-LINTON
8-Kynan Raven (CL)
5-Tarun Raven (CL)
4-Matt Knight (CL), Justin O'Brien (CL), Brody Benson (CL)
3-Alex McPherson (W)
1-Jed Knights (W), Jacob McMickan (CL)
SKIPTON V SPRINGBANK
6-Declan Phillips (Sk)
5-Rhys Monument (Sk)
4-Joel Maher (Sp), Josh Webster (Sk)
3-Josh Draffin (Sk), Pat Glanford (Sp)
2-Jack Peeters (Sk), Jack McCann (Sp)
1-Lakota Stranks (Sk)
GORDON V CLUNES
8-Ben Schiltz (G)
5-Bailey Veale (G)
4-Ethan Crackel (G), Macauley Griffiths (G), Matthew Kasparian (C)
3-Mick Nolan (G)
1-Rohan Camplit (G), Mark Paramonov (C)
NEWLYN V DUNNSTOWN
8-Tom Wardell (D)
5-Mitch Henderson (D)
4-Pat Britt (D), Dan Wehrung (N)
3-Jack Leonard (D)
2-Kingsley Prendergast (N), Will Henderson (D)
1-Sean Willmott (N), Will Lund (N)
BEAUFORT V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
9-Mack Rivett (RC)
8-Zac Priddle (RC)
6-Matt Aikman (RC)
3-Luke Philp (RC)
2-Tom Lamb (RC)
1-Caius Barrenger (RC), Laurie Megne (B)
HEPBURN V LEARMONTH
9-Brad McKay (H)
5-Tom Brown (H)
4-Matt Davis (H)
3-Ricky Ferraro (D), Joe Clarke (D), Tom Mitchell (L)
2-Izaac Grant (H)
1-Jimmy Wallesz H)
55-Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton)
53-Brad McKay (Hepburn)
41-Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
37-Chris Molivas (Daylesford)
36-Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Will Henderson (Dunnstown)
35-Blake Colley (Ballan), Tom Wakefield (Bungaree)
33-Jacob Maddock (Skipton), Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton)
32-Cameron Kimber (Learmonth)
31-Jacob Coxall (Buninyong), Mack Rivett (Rokewood-Corindhap), Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton), Will Green (Learmonth)
30-Declan Phillips (Skipton), Jack Robertson (Buninyong)
28-Tom Carey (Newlyn)
27-Mitch Comben (Bungaree)
26-Pat Graham (Skipton)
25-Ben Simpson (Bungaree), Joel Ottavi (Buninyong), Trent Lee (Daylesford)
