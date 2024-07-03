'My time has come': CHFL club starts search for new coach

A Central Highlands Football League club is on the lookout for a new coach for next year.
Andrew Challis will end his senior coaching tenure at Springbank at the end of the season.
He believes it is time for the Tigers to have a new voice for their next phase, especially with a new group of youngsters emerging.
Challis is moving on after three years as head coach, having led Springbank into the 2022 and 2023 grand finals.
The Tigers are struggling this season though, with just one win after 11 rounds.
While he is calling time at Springbank, he is keen to extend his playing and coaching career.
"I love coaching," he said.
"I'm really keen to coach on somewhere else
"It's just that at Springbank my time has come."
The Ballarat-based Challis says he is really proud of what he has achieved with the Tigers.
"I always said I wanted to do it for three years.
"I believe that's the right length of time at a country club.
"That time has arrived."
Challis believes his decision is not only best for him, but also importantly for the club.
He said Springbank needed a new direction with a younger list coming through.
"Someone else needs to come in with a fresh approach for the next three years and guide that next group."
Challis, 33, arrived at Springbank in 2020 and stepped up as coach in 2022 after being an assistant to Joe Otto.
After finishing sixth in a COVID-19 shortened 2021 season without finals, Challis has no doubt the Tigers exceeded expectations by reaching the 2022 grand final.
"I thought we were the third or fourth best team. To make the grand final was exciting, but at the same time an over achievement.
"We were exactly where I wanted to be in 2023."
He said unfortunately after winning 15 games on end, grand final day did not go as expected - again losing to Gordon.
Challis said last year's grand final defeat had been the driving force behind him starting out the year in a non-playing capacity as coach.
He said he felt there was a need for more guidance from the bench.
A growing list of injuries and resulting lack of depth led to a short-lived "retirement", with him returning to the field in round three.
"The body feels fine.
"I've got another three years in me yet."
Springbank will be one of at least two CHFL clubs with new senior coaches next year.
Rokewood-Corindhap has already appointed Ed Denouden and Lucas Murphy as joint coaches to replace Shaune Moloney, who will stand down at the end of the season.
