'Drive to the police station': This week's letters to the editor

The answer to this problem is to close the U-turn lane at the Sturt Street and Pleasant Street intersection and fast and furious hoons will go elsewhere.
Phil Harris, Ballarat
Easy answer for the driver interviewed on your video.
"Where can we go to drive", and practice our driving skills?
Drive to the Ballarat Police Station in Dana Street, park outside, walk in and ask the desk officer that same question.
The police will provide all the information needed.
David Chadderton, Wendouree
Read more: First look at massive train station overhaul
Ballarat residents have a limited and unique opportunity to help shape the future of the Ballarat railway station.
Funds have now been allocated to provide for disabled access between platforms and a solution has been put forward by the Level Crossing Authority who are managing the project.
The one solution in the form of an overpass, has been variously described as an abomination, architectural vandalism, intrusive, an embarrassment, an eyesore and by others as totally inappropriate in what has been a short exhibition period.
In whatever form the access is ultimately built it will be permanent and it is important for the public to voice their opinion now if you believe a better solution can be sought. Comments should be made to Engage Vic or your local politician by July 7.
Gerald Jenzen, Soldiers Hill.
I am writing to you in despair as to the state of our Victorian justice system which is hopelessly broken and out of touch with public sentiment.
Given the current rate of aggressive and dangerous youth crime across Victoria (which is obviously out of control), I feel for the police who are doing their job in arresting these individuals who are then let out on bail/parole or given community orders by our judges and magistrates and then continue to offend.
When is our justice system going to wake up and apply severe consequences for these actions as this is the only deterrent that will work, and don't give me the excuses that the woke brigade are pushing, as everyone knows the difference between right and wrong.
Our own state government also needs to step up to the plate and show some leadership like the WA government, which is bringing in custodial sentences for assaults on retail workers, which is a good start.
We need action now, not in six months' time or longer, so Premier Allan and colleagues, get your heads out of the sand and do what you are elected to do and start governing the state, not promoting yourselves to get re-elected.
Do something or suffer the consequences at the next election.
Robert Gordon, Nintingbool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.