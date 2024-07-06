Readers have their say on the week's biggest stories

If you got behind on your bill, the SEC set up a fair payment plan. Sadly, that all changed in 1992 when a new government claimed that the SEC was in debt and had to be sold off to private investors. (The record shows that the SEC made a profit of $207 million in 1992. I wouldn't call that a debt!) I well remember all the government promises that in private hands, the delivery of electricity would be better and cheaper than the service provided by the SEC. How very wrong they were. We've gone from one total supplier of an essential service to multiple "middle men" charging big bucks for generation, transmission, distribution and retail sale. It's no wonder so many can't afford to stay warm.