Readers have their say on the week's biggest stories

I'm old enough to remember how the state government owned SEC, provided all Victorians with cheap, reliable electricity.
If you got behind on your bill, the SEC set up a fair payment plan. Sadly, that all changed in 1992 when a new government claimed that the SEC was in debt and had to be sold off to private investors. (The record shows that the SEC made a profit of $207 million in 1992. I wouldn't call that a debt!) I well remember all the government promises that in private hands, the delivery of electricity would be better and cheaper than the service provided by the SEC. How very wrong they were. We've gone from one total supplier of an essential service to multiple "middle men" charging big bucks for generation, transmission, distribution and retail sale. It's no wonder so many can't afford to stay warm.
Tim Bowe
Yep, basically you're damned if you do, and damned if you don't!
I live in a caravan in a Caravan Park, and have just recovered from having pneumonia. It is FREEZING in my van in the winter, and my health is suffering because of it, but all I can do is put on my small heater and hope for the best.
As far as the electricity rebates, or any sort of help goes...... Huh!!!! We may as well whistle Dixie!!!!!! Because we get nothing!!!!
So, I can totally, totally sympathize with all those folks who are doing it tough. I also feel like nobody gives a damn!!!!
Jan Northrope
And Off The Record, Kids Only, a nightly news broadcast, special election night coverage, coverage of major sporting events including the Stawell Gift and local race meetings, the Morning Show, telethons for the QE centre and much, much more.
Rick Youssef
Good memories of BTV6 in its early days. I lived about 800m from BTV6. Probably spent about 2-3 nights per week at BTV Juniors for about 12 months. Loved the free samples as we left. Then was in a demonstration dance team from Jim & Marge Welsh a few times then finally in a series on swimming filmed at the City Baths.
Brian Dixon
It makes me sad to see good people hurt by those that have no respect.
When are we going to start seeing happy news in Ballarat ?
Cindy Hobbs
Really good and worth the $12. Quite affordable as a school holiday activity.
Sarah Thomas
It's probably dropped off because of the construction zone give it time once the works in the Mall are finished and adding Timezone to Ballarat is a terrific addition but I do wonder what trouble the location will bring to the area.
J T
Glorious weather. Utterly glorious! Bit more rain would be nice though. Not drizzle or mist, proper rain. Ah winter, I love you so.
Dawn Hamilton
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.