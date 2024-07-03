The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Community

New owners find their 'dream pub' with the Queen's Head

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 3 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Queen's Head publicans Damian Sebzda and Bianca Easdown. Picture by Adam Trafford
New Queen's Head publicans Damian Sebzda and Bianca Easdown. Picture by Adam Trafford

The new owners of Ballarat East's Queen's Head Hotel decided to enter the pub industry after a conversation about what they would do with hypothetical Powerball winnings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.