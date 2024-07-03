New owners find their 'dream pub' with the Queen's Head

The new owners of Ballarat East's Queen's Head Hotel decided to enter the pub industry after a conversation about what they would do with hypothetical Powerball winnings.
Couple Damian Sebzda and Bianca Easdown are newcomers to pub ownership, and came to Ballarat by way of Bannockburn and Werribee.
Prior to the career change for the pair, Mr Sebzda worked as a concreter, and Ms Easdown operated a cake business from home while looking after their three children.
When the COVID pandemic hit, Ms Easdown decided to study at a culinary school, going on to work in the kitchen of a pub in Bannockburn
"We were in Queensland on holiday, and there was a $200 million Powerball jackpot, and we were talking about what we would do with the money," Mr Sebzda said.
"I was a little bit annoyed with the boss I had at the time, and I said 'I would love to buy his pub and tell him what to do'. That apparently put a seed in his (Damian) head, not long after we came home he started showing me pubs," Ms Easdown said.
"It is always one or the other, one of us gets stuck on an idea and brings the other one around. This time it was him."
The couple fell in love with the old pub on their first visit, particularly with its eclectic and vintage decor.
"You are supposed to keep your cool when you are looking at places to buy but we were not," Ms Easdown said.
"When we walked in here we loved it, we love old stuff, we love old furniture, we love historical stuff.
"There are so many pubs that you walk into and you aren't sure if you are in a pub or a doctor's office until they hand you a menu."
They plan to keep much the same, besides the pub's menu, which Ms Easdown said she will refocus with her own tastes.
"We are keeping some things, but we are not keeping it English themed. It will just be pub food," Ms Easdown said.
"I have cooked fancy food, and I don't like eating it. I like a big plate of hot food, I don't like teeny tiny portions of anything. That is what I like to cook."
The couple had a simple mantra when it came to running a pub.
"Make sure that everyone is happy, the staff, the customers," Ms Easdown said.
"I just want to make good food that people want to eat, that will put a smile on their face. I don't want anyone to feel when they are working here that they don't have a safe place to be. I just want people to be happy."
