CHFL's most wanted: coaches make their choice

If the Central Highlands Football League had an internal trade period, who would be targeted?
We gave each of the 17 CHFL senior coaches three choices.
Here's who was on the hit lists.
He's the player more than anyone that coaches expressed a desire to have if they had the chance.
Ottavi is in his first full season back at his former junior club after seven years in the VFL.
An imposing key forward who can also play back or on ball, second in CHFL goalkicking with 36 goals in 11 appearance.
In his first year with the Demons after being a premiership player with Waubra.
A power forward with the ability to also play on-ball, leading the CHFL goalkicking with 37 goals in eight games.
Returned to his junior coach club last year to lead the Saints in their first CHFL finals series.
He is once again playing a key role as a high forward with some on-ball duties. His leadership, impact and importance to their structure is invaluable.
The reigning CHFL best and fairest and has had an injury-impacted season, playing just four games, but remains the premier tap ruckman in the competition.
His influence is unquestionable and his absence a major factor in the Burras facing a battle to play finals.
Enjoying career-best form in the midfield for the Burras.
Consistently provides drive and spark through attack on ball and ability to open up space.
Has been hampered by injury, which hampered his output in keeping him to six games.
Can be a match-winner as a midfielder or dynamic goalkicking running forward.
First season with the Bulldogs and has made a big impression as an attack wingman.
Has aerial strength and pace, and likes getting forward where he loves a goal.
One of the recruits of the year in making the move home from Redan in the BFNL.
Has been mixing playing forward and higher up the ground. Match-winner on his day.
One of the CHFL's best over the past two decades.
Past his 300-game mark this season and remains a dangerous small forward on his day
Has been pivotal at centre half forward in premierships in the past two season.
Although hampeered by a shoulder issue this year, arguably remains the competition's best key forward.
Versatile tall who can play in nay key position or on ball.
The Towners' most valuable player.
One of the Bulldogs' prize recruits, who has been an eye-catcher at centre half back.
Tall and pacy, and attacking defender.
MATT AIKMAN (Rokewood-Corindhap)
JACOB COXALL (Buninyong)
AIDEN DOMIC (Buninyong)
WILL GREEN (Learmonth)
MARK GUNNELL (Gordon)
BRANT HAINTZ (Springbank)
BEN JONES (Daylesford)
MITCH PHELPS (Newlyn)
