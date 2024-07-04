'Everybody's amped up': Miners men ready for final home tests

The Miners might be without coach Luke Brennan for their last two home games before finals in the NBL1 South, but first season player Nick Stoddart said the team is already feeling prepared.
"Everybody's amped up," he said. "Should be a good weekend."
As part of NAIDOC week and the Mitisbushi Motors NBL1's First Nations Round, players will walk onto court in thei Indigenous uniform designed by Wadawurrung Traditional Owner Billy-Jay O'Toole.
24-year-old Stoddart joined the Miners this year after making a move from the Brisbane Capitals.
"Everyone's been really welcoming and I've made a lot of new friends and connections," he said.
"I've really enjoyed my time."
After being plagued by injury over the last two years, Stoddart has enjoyed playing a full season at his peak.
But he and his teammates will be put the test on Friday night against Sandringham, who are in second position on the ladder - one place above Ballarat.
"They're on a roll at the moment," he said. "So they're definitely going to be tough."
He said the Sabres' Tanner Krebs isn't a name to take lightly - averaging nearly 24 points from 15 games this season.
While the Miners are in a comfortable position for finals, a win against the Sabres would provide them with a confidence boost after a disappointing loss on the road Frankston last weekend.
The Sabres and Miners have both had 13 wins for the season and are coming off the back of a loss in their last games - Sandringham were defeated by Eltham by five points last weekend.
Stoddart said he will bring two key strengths to the games.
"My aggressiveness on offence and my on-ball defence," he said.
If victory doesn't come into fruition on Friday, the game on Sunday should be an easy opportunity for the Miners to score a win.
Ballarat will play Casey at midday, who are scraping through on the bottom of the ladder.
Stoddart's main goal in his career is to to play in the NBL, which has been a challenge so far in his battle against injuries.
"Ideally, would love to play in the NBL, but it's just been so hard the last couple of years," he said. "Just haven't been able to crack it."
In the meantime, he's hoping to make a break into the Europe scene.
"I think taking a step elsewhere is probably the right move for the short term," he said.
The Miners double header home weekend starts on Friday night against Sandringham with the clash against Casey on Sunday afternoon.
