Miners women face huge test against competition heavyweight

The Ballarat Miners women will be looking to continue their six-in-a-row winning streak coming into their second last round before NBL1 South finals.
After a trailblazing finish to the season, there is only percentage separating the Miners from the top eight - their race to finals is officially on.
The Miners will walk onto the court in style at Selkirk - they will don their new Indigenous uniform designed by Wadawurrung Traditional Owner Billy-Jay O'Toole, as part of NAIDOC Week and the NBL1's First Nations Round.
It won't be an easy start to the round when Ballarat take on Sandringham, who are in third position on the ladder, before they back on Sunday against Casey.
But it might be their chance to pounce on the Sabres who are coming off a defeat to Eltham last weekend.
The Sabres were 15 points down by the first half, eventually going down by 10.
The Miners will need to watch out for the Sabres' Klara Wischer who is averaging 17 points from 15 games, and nearly 13 rebounds.
The game against Casey on Sunday presents an opportunity to get some much needed percentage given the Cavaliers are 17th on the table.
However, the Cavaliers lost by just two points to Frankston last round, their first and third quarters let them down and meant they were unable to come home with enough steam to take home the win.
Eyes will be on Miners forward Jaz Shelly who continues to have a major impact on the team after her recent arrival from the US, and Opals Squad member Chloe Bibby - averaging nearly 24 points per game.
The Miners' will play both games at Selkirk Stadium - Sandringham on Friday night followed by Casey on Sunday at noon.
