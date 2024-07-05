This is the same plant, from two different places near Ballarat

One of our less-common local native shrubs comes in a variety of forms, sometimes making identification difficult.
The shrub is called elderberry panax. Some forms have narrow leaflets, while others have leaflets that are rounder and wider.
The two in the photo grow in forest only three kilometres from each other, but their leaves are rather different.
READ LAST WEEK'S NATURE NOTES HERE: Sharp sedges on Ballarat's edges
The finer one is from Mollongghip, where it was seen last month growing in a thicket of suckering upright stems to three metres tall.
The oval-leaved elderberry panax is from the Moorabool Reservoir, where it takes the form of a small tree, also around three metres high.
Adding to the local interest, a rounder-leaved form grows near Kirk's Reservoir, and yet another, with a very different leaf-shape, grows at Berringa.
Despite its common name, and its compound leaves and clusters of small succulent fruits, the evergreen elderberry panax is not related to other elderberries; it is placed in a different plant family.
Its scientific name is Polyscias sambucifolia.
Its flowers are numerous, but tiny and insignificant, sometimes only noticed when the sound of busy bees and other insects alerts us to their presence.
The small blue-grey berries are sought by several species of birds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.