Osborne House for sale - 'nothing like it' sold before says agent

Once fated to be demolished, an early 20th century house recently granted an interim heritage overlay is now up for sale.
Known as Osborne House, the Creswick Road building, featuring several office spaces, laundry, bathroom, reception, and two separate buildings, will be auctioned off by Ray White on Friday, July 26.
The building was flagged by the City of Ballarat council for a heritage assessment when permits were sought to demolish the buildings at 214 Creswick Road.
Now any plans to demolish the site are seemingly not possible, the site has gone up for sale.
A heritage overlay aims to conserve and enhance heritage places and may create certain barriers when it comes to altering a building in the overlay, often requiring permits.
The site is being marketed as an opportunity for offices, retail, or child care.
Ray White Ballarat director Sam Borner said interest has come from people looking to redevelop the site for offices or retail, given the site's key location.
"People are looking to retain the building, and change the use to make it a little more in line with what you see around there - you've got Bunnings next door, Officeworks - there 's a large number of national retailers there," he said.
The price estimation is not available online but the median price of a house in Ballarat Central according to the Real Estate Institution of Victoria is $600,000.
Given the large space of the land, multiple dwellings on site, and numerous rooms, the price could be well above the median.
Mr Borner said they had gone for auction because of the uniqueness of the property.
"There's nothing that's been sold like it," he said.
"It's high traffic, high exposure - it's hard to quantify a number."
The area is zoned commercial and is currently used as a car sales yard, with a total space of 1674 square metres, and the dwelling is 278 square metres.
Mr Borner said commercial real estate in Ballarat was "still strong".
"People still have a lot of confidence in commercial real estate," he said.
"We're doing a number of lease deals and sales."
Osborne House was deemed to be a prime example of Federation-style housing in Ballarat by heritage advisors.
The heritage assessment stated the house was a "substantial and well-detailed Federation house that demonstrates the transition from Queen Anne to Arts and Crafts style"; it also noted in the assessment the house's exterior was "highly intact to its 1913 form."
The garage or 'motor house' was highlighted as a rare example of this type of infrastructure when cars were becoming a more popular mode of transportation.
The site's history also includes ties to the iron and metalworking industries.
Mr Borner said having a heritage overlay brought "its own challenges".
"You have to retain the property and reuse and repurpose it," he said.
"In a way, it's good for the property, that it does continue to have the building. If you have a good architect involved in the development, they'll be able to make something really nice of it that we've seen in other areas of Ballarat."
