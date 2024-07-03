Family's heartbreak over NDIS failures

This is Alex Ford, The Courier's deputy editor, with a fresh batch of headlines from across the city.
The NDIS is hard enough to navigate at the best of times, but when things go wrong, they go badly wrong. Bryan Hoadley has a powerful story about a Ballarat family torn apart by the system. This is his lede:
"After months of exhaustion and stress Kathy Layton finally received the good news she had been waiting for, and then a few hours later, she was dead."
A must-read.
Over at Town Hall, council suffered a data breach - Alison Foletta has the details, including what council thinks happened.
In happier news, the Queen's Head Hotel in Ballarat East (not Soldiers Hill or Black Hill, as I was constantly reminded) has new owners. Alex Dalziel sat down with them in their second week at the reins to talk vintage feels and new menus. Best of luck to former owners Dean and Gigi, who'll still be familiar faces at the Royal Oak on South Street.
There's also a great yarn from Mel Whelan on how Lake Wendouree is making the most of a TAC grant to keep its youngest players safe on the roads, while in sport, David Brehaut has the latest CHFL coaching announcement.
Stay warm,
Alex
