The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Our People

How Ballarat's McDonald's franchisees grew with the city

AS
By Adam Spencer
July 10 2024 - 5:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rita and Laurie Nigro have been the franchisees of Ballarat's Sturt Street McDonald's for almost 30 years. They are franchisees of all Ballarat stores as well as others around the region. Picture by Kate Healy
Rita and Laurie Nigro have been the franchisees of Ballarat's Sturt Street McDonald's for almost 30 years. They are franchisees of all Ballarat stores as well as others around the region. Picture by Kate Healy

The names Laurie and Rita Nigro are well-known around Ballarat and the business community, and looking after McDonald's restaurants around the city over the past 29 years has been the love of their lives.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AS

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.