How Ballarat's McDonald's franchisees grew with the city

The names Laurie and Rita Nigro are well-known around Ballarat and the business community, and looking after McDonald's restaurants around the city over the past 29 years has been the love of their lives.
It's been a tough but fun journey for the pair, who are about to celebrate 30 years as franchisees in Ballarat - 29 of those operating the Sturt Street store, which hosted a grand reopening last month after an almost $2 million renovation.
"It seems like it was yesterday," Mr Nigro said.
"I was a civil engineer - that was my profession - and I became a franchisee because I was actually a customer at McDonald's back in the 1980s in Frankston. I really loved what I saw; the system intrigued me.
"Seeing the way people have been served and the way the crew were working - being system focused, I thought, 'this is interesting'."
He looked into it further before making an application in 1992, going through what Mr Nigro described as a rigorous interview and approval process that took more than a year.
Once approved, it took another year for Laurie and Rita to train before they were offered the opportunity to become the franchisees of the new Sturt Street McDonald's.
"We were living in Frankston at that stage and we came here and said, 'yeah, we love the city' ... and here we are," Mr Nigro said.
Mr Nigro, his wife Rita and two sons Anthony and Matthew were pictured across the road from the building just days before it was due to open in 1995.
Sturt Street was not the first store to open in Ballarat, with Bakery Hill and Wendouree already in operation.
The Nigros purchased the Wendouree store and opened the Sebastopol store in 2008. They then went on to buy the Bakery Hill Store and open the Lucas store in 2014, before opening Delacombe in 2019 as the city continued to grow out to the west.
They added stores in Ballan, Colac, Bacchus Marsh, Warrnambool and Maryborough during that time, but son Anthony is now the franchisee of the Maryborough store.
The business has about 1400 staff across all restaurants. All four of the Nigro children, Anthony, Matt, Stefan and Emilia have all worked for the business at some point.
"We've got some (staff who have been working) for over 30 years ... that's fantastic," Mr Nigro said.
He said he has seen many young people starting their working careers at his McDonald's stores - setting them up for life.
"That first job that they get makes a big impression. Coupled with our training programs that we have, really was where they learned a lot of the skills that they carried to other locations," Mr Nigro said.
"All of our senior people who started at the age of 15, generally, have worked through to operations managers, restaurant managers, general managers. There's others that have gone through to the corporation as well.
"Then there's those who then choose other locations outside McDonald's ... but those skills of time management, working as a team, working under pressure ... carries into customer service, of course.
"You play a small part in their journey, which is quite rewarding."
Is Mr Nigro a "hands-on" owner?
"You have to be prepared to be hands-on when needed and required," he said.
"I think still having that skill is important, but also working on the business as well.
"You've got to know when to apply what ... in my role today I am still able to get involved in whatever is needed at the time and assist but at the same time working on all the operational measures."
He said some of the biggest changes in operations in the past three decades have come from the way customers order their food.
"Today you've got many different ways of ordering food. Whether it's delivered at home, ordered through drive-thru, on the app, coming in using kiosk - I think technology has changed a big part of that," Mr Nigro said.
"Our kitchens have changed quite a bit as well in the way we can prepare food."
He said customer service is still vital for a good customer experience no matter how much things change.
"That customer interface still exists. It still remains a very important element that customers need to feel engaged in that process," he said.
It hasn't been all smooth sailing running all of his stores, though.
"Going through the COVID period in terms of just operating in those conditions, that was almost a daily and weekly change in the way we could operate ... that was incredible," Mr Nigro said.
"Staffing restaurants in that period was also difficult.
"Other than that, obviously a lot of hard work involved, but that's okay. It's all part of part of running a business."
Mr Nigro said he has seen the growth of the city first-hand, but would not have predicted how it grew when he moved here - especially to the city's west.
"I can remember sitting with a plan at Dyson Drive... nothing was out there other than just cows," he said.
"We were looking at McDonald's and going, 'hmm'. This was a leap of faith if you like.
"We waited until the services like supermarkets established themselves and then we went in after that. We identified (the west) as a growth opportunity.
"I knew Ballarat had the capacity to grow, but really it's been the last 10 or so years."
He said it is important for key services such as health and education to keep growing with the city, as well as attracting private investment, including at the Ballarat West Employment Zone.
"Just continuing to build on what we have, continue to work on our tourist attractions (to get) people coming to Ballarat ... and stay," Mr Nigro said.
"I think council made the right decision to open (Bridge Mall) up to traffic ... I think that's important, beautifying it.
"Timezone is a good example, the Norwich Plaza redevelopment ... this significant investment from council is a great thing.
"I think it will reinvigorate the mall."
He said continuation with projects that will support the growth of the CBD is needed.
"The centre of Ballarat is still the heartbeat of the town and we need to be mindful. We still need to encourage investment and encourage growth within the CBD," Mr Nigro said.
"Encouraging residential living, looking after our restaurants, retail and other services in town. (It is) really important to maintain and continue to build those areas because it's the first thing that people see when they come into town."
For now, Mr Nigro said he is focused on doing much of what he is already doing including supporting the community through sponsorships and fundraising partnerships.
"One of the things that we've had predominantly believed in is giving back to the community somewhat that the community gives us," he said.
"We know when we do any fundraising, such as McHappy day - we actually get a lot of support from our local community and that's very important to us."
And ss for the Nigro's four young grandchildren, it sounds like they are already being trained up to work in the family business when they get older.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.