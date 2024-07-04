Ballarat council ordered to pay fair wages for gallery staff

After months of fighting, Art Gallery of Ballarat part-time and casual workers will be properly compensated for their weekend work.
The Fair Work Commission found the City of Ballarat has been underpaying part-time and casual art gallery staff by not paying weekend penalty wages.
In an order issued on June 27 by Commissioner Tran, the council will now have to pay art gallery part-time staff the penalty rate of 1.5 times the rate for ordinary hours on Saturdays and Sundays and casual staff the ordinary hour rate plus 25 per cent loading.
Australian Services Union organiser Zoe Edwards said members were "delighted" by the outcome.
"It means they finally will get fair compensation for their Saturday work," she said.
Ms Edwards said the council "wouldn't budge in their interpretation the enterprise agreement didn't require them to pay penalty rates."
"This [penalty rates] was a basic entitlement, these low-paid workers should receive penalty rates for working unsociable hours on weekends," she said.
The gallery runs seven days a week, 10am to 5pm, and employs visitor services officers and art gallery staff to keep the gallery running.
Ms Edwards said the dispute had been ongoing since late in 2023, and the union had to push the matter to the commission to get an outcome.
"The council was so recalcitrant in dealing with the dispute and acknowledging these worker's rights, we had to have an independent umpire make a verdict," she said.
In response to the order, the council's corporate services director John Hausler said the council will "comply" with the findings.
"The City of Ballarat acknowledges and will comply with the findings of the Fair Work Commission relating to the payment of weekend penalty rates to part-time and casual employees at the Art Gallery of Ballarat," he said.
"Council officers are working through implementing the findings with the impacted staff at the gallery."
The Courier asked questions regarding reasons why the council did not pay weekend penalties, if the decision would be backdated, the cost to the council, if services would be impacted due to the cost, and where the funds would come from in the council's budget.
The council did not answer these questions on the record.
The Courier understands local councils often have conditions on employees who work in services that operate seven days a week, where the employees work on ordinary rates of pay.
This is because it is recognised councils would not be able to afford to operate services, such as the art gallery, if weekend penalties were applicable.
