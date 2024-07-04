The Courier
Ballarat council ordered to pay fair wages for gallery staff

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated July 4 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
ASU organiser Zoe Edwards said workers had been denied their right to penatly rates. Picture by Kate Healy
ASU organiser Zoe Edwards said workers had been denied their right to penatly rates. Picture by Kate Healy

After months of fighting, Art Gallery of Ballarat part-time and casual workers will be properly compensated for their weekend work.

Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

