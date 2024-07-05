4 Bed | 2 Bath | 1 Car
610 Lydiard Street, Soldiers Hill
$675,000 - $720,000
Merging sophisticated style with functionality, this solid family home sits on a 460 square metre allotment in highly sought after Soldiers Hill.
Behind the captivating street appeal you will find a graceful balance of modern interior touches blended beautifully with period finesse.
Spacious bedrooms with built-in robes are serviced by a modern central bathroom with a separate bath and shower. The main bedroom is complete with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The sleek, gourmet kitchen with a striking waterfall bench and overhead feature pendant lighting, caters for everyday living. Enjoy stainless steel appliances, stone bench tops, a breakfast bench and seating, plus a large pantry.
This space seamlessly transitions to the open-plan dining and living space, where sliding glass doors effortlessly merge indoor living with an undercover, outdoor area - perfect for family gatherings and entertaining.
A designated study provides space for those who work from home or require a quiet haven. Other features include the direct internal access from the garage through the laundry, central heating, wood flooring, tranquil, landscaped, low-maintenance gardens, and a rear garden shed.
Brilliantly located in the heart of Ballarat, the property allows easy walking access to all local amenities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.