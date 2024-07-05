819 Darling Street, Redan

Perfectly blending modern luxury with comfortable living, this newly renovated property has been transformed into a beautiful sanctuary for family living and entertaining.
"The sheer quality of the renovation by a local builder is just second to none," said James Montano, real estate agent.
"Only 12 months ago it was unlivable. Now everything is brand new, and no costs have been cut. I walked in there and was blown away. I couldn't believe it. And that doesn't happen often."
This home boasts three generously sized bedrooms, including a stunning main bedroom with a walk-in robe and a beautiful ensuite that includes floor-to-ceiling tiles, a shower niche, and gold fixtures.
Meanwhile, the central family bathroom features exquisite penny tiles, gold fixtures and a free-standing bath, adding a touch of elegance to your daily routine.
Enjoy the convenience of two separate living areas, perfect for relaxation and entertainment.
The gourmet kitchen, with stone benches, is equipped with soft-close draws, and a stainless-steel Puro 900mm oven and cooktop.
The open-plan living and dining area is filled with natural light. It is the perfect place to entertain or relax.
Heating is not an issue thanks to gas central heating throughout the floor.
Additional features of this stunning home include 12ft ceilings, a spacious laundry with plenty of storage, and exposed brick features throughout the home.
"They've kept the original charm as well, with a recreation of the original architraves. They've bought that character back into it, just in a newer format," Mr Montano said.
"The original floor-plan has also been extended, with the addition of an extra couple of rooms."
Outside, there's an undercover space ideal for year-round outdoor dining and entertaining. it even includes its very own powder room.
A single lock-up garage provides secure parking, while the workshop off to the side is the perfect space for storage or to work on projects.
Set on an approximately 585m allotment, this home offers plenty of space for outdoor activities. Within close proximity to the Ballarat CBD, you will have easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
