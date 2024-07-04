The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Demand for this doctor is growing as he tackles a crisis in regional Victoria

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 4 2024 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Addiction medicine specialist Adam Straub hopes his health award encourages more doctors to take on one of the growing problems in regional Victoria. Picture Ballarat Community Health
Addiction medicine specialist Adam Straub hopes his health award encourages more doctors to take on one of the growing problems in regional Victoria. Picture Ballarat Community Health

PHYSICIAN Adam Straub works in what has long been a taboo field but his aim is to get people talking without fear.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.