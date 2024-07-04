Demand for this doctor is growing as he tackles a crisis in regional Victoria

PHYSICIAN Adam Straub works in what has long been a taboo field but his aim is to get people talking without fear.
The addiction medicine specialist has seen people of all ages and backgrounds needing his help in Ballarat. Most of his work is on safety and harm reduction in a space dominated by opioids, which have created public health crises in nations such as the United States and United Kingdom.
But Dr Straub is the only addiction medicine physician in regional Victoria.
His patch had stretched from Ballarat, west to the border and north to Mildura.
His hours have twice expanded from four hours on a Friday in 2022 to 15 hours a week and, from May 2024, a fully-booked opioid management clinic every second month for the greater Bendigo region.
Dr Straub has said people typically start out with the best intentions using opioids for chronic pain management. They might even have the dosage right until seemingly benign events, such as a cold, could affect the body's ability to cope.
When Ballarat's opioid management clinic opened in July 2022, this city was averaging three to seven opioid-related deaths each year plus a further one or two deaths in neighbouring shires.
A Coroner's Court of Victoria report showed a confirmed 1031 overdose deaths in the state between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2022. More than 20 per cent of these lives lost were in regional Victoria and about 75 per cent were ruled unintentional.
Dr Straub has been recognised for an outstanding contribution to regional medicine in the Rural Workforce Agency Victoria. He said it was an important acknowledgement of the work in this area - and an issue he hoped other doctors would take seriously in considering a specialty.
Dr Straub did his clinical training in Ballarat with the University of Melbourne. He was surprised to learn there had been no addiction medicine specialist for regional Victorians outside of Melbourne and Shepparton.
This was what brought him back to Ballarat.
"We're seeing heaps of people and taking referrals," Dr Straub said.
"One thing we're here for is to support local doctors feel more comfortable in prescribing pain killers, knowing there's help to independently review and help to answer questions.
"Patients can be referred to me but it's also important to keep patients more local and with doctors prescribing how people are more familiar with."
About 75 per cent of Dr Straub's patients meet him via telehealth, largely to reduce the need for people to travel to Ballarat or Bendigo. But this method has also proven to help reduce the stigma in seeking help.
"They don't have to go into a clinic where they don't want to be seen," Dr Straub said.
"We're talking about a sensitive subject and this can be done without any fear of judgement."
