Up&Go and coffee scrolls allegedly used as weapons in servo confrontation

A repeat offender who allegedly hurled cartons of Up&Go and a tray of food at a service station worker has been described by a police prosecutor as having the worst criminal history they have ever seen.
Troy Rule appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 3, 2024, where he applied for a sentence indication on a series of alleged offences which occurred between 2022 and 2024.
On July 7, 2022, Rule and a female passenger were allegedly travelling south on Dowling Road, Wendouree, on a red Kawasaki motorcycle.
About 4.11pm, the motorcycle allegedly collided with the rear of a Nissan Patrol, resulting in damage to both vehicles, and Rule and his passenger were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital for treatment of extensive injuries including multiple fractures.
At this time, Rule's licence was suspended, and he was found in possession of heroin, cannabis and oxycodone while in hospital.
More than a year later, Rule was again confronted by police in relation to driving offences.
About 3.55am on October 5, 2023, Rule allegedly pulled up at Shell Sebastopol on Hertford Street in a white sedan which had stolen registration plates attached and a taped-up window.
When officers noticed the vehicle, they drove behind Rule, and activated their lights and sirens.
Rule then drove off at a fast speed, and the police chase was abandoned because of allegedly dangerous driving.
Several months later Rule was arrested, but when questioned over the incident, he said he didn't remember what had happened.
The last of Rule's alleged offences occurred on April 27, 2024, after he attempted to fill up a golden sedan at Mobile service station in Ballan.
After noticing Rule had no number plates attached, the attendant told him he would have to pre-pay for the petrol.
Rule then allegedly flew into a rage, and verbally abused the worker, before throwing a tray of coffee scrolls and Up&Go drinks at them.
The worker was uninjured in the alleged attack, and when Rule was arrested on May 19, he allegedly told officers he had "lost my s--t".
During Wednesday's hearing, Rule's lawyer said their client had recently spent a "very difficult" time in hospital after being in a car accident which had broken bones in his arms and back.
Because of this, they said he was no longer working, but had previously been employed at a wreckers in Ballarat.
The lawyer also described Rule's criminal history as "substantial", but said he had minimised his criminal activity since being released from prison in 2021, and was also reducing his drug use.
"Mr Rule tells me since being released last time, he keeps to himself and cares for two dogs," they said.
"He's trying to keep out of trouble with the police."
Rule's lawyer asked magistrate Guillaume Bailin to consider referring him to the specialised drug court, which is an initiative aimed at breaking the cycle for people trapped in drug related re-offending.
In response, Leading Senior Constable Steve Repac said a prison term would be the only appropriate way to punish Rule.
"I don't think I've seen a worse criminal history in 14 years," he said.
Magistrate Bailin said Rule had been in numerous car accidents over the years, and his criminal history was "phenomenally" serious.
"With his history, if he gets in the car he'll go to jail," he said.
Magistrate Bailin ordered Rule to return to court on July 22 for a referral to drug court.
