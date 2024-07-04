The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Up&Go and coffee scrolls allegedly used as weapons in servo confrontation

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 4 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cartons of Up&Go were allegedly hurled at a service station attendant in a confrontation. File picture
Cartons of Up&Go were allegedly hurled at a service station attendant in a confrontation. File picture

A repeat offender who allegedly hurled cartons of Up&Go and a tray of food at a service station worker has been described by a police prosecutor as having the worst criminal history they have ever seen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.