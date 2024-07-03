Gun, ammo, drugs and fireworks allegedly seized from Gordon man's home

Victoria Police's Critical Incident Response Team has been involved in the arrest of a Gordon man, with a gun, ammunition, drugs and fireworks allegedly seized at the man's property.
The 47-year-old was arrested at his home on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, as a part of an investigation by the Criminal Proceeds Squad into the manufacturing of firearms.
"During the search of the property, police allegedly located and seized a manufactured longarm, ammunition, 29 cannabis plants and commercial fireworks," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"An initial investigation by the Illicit Firearms Squad into firearm manufacturing led to a Criminal Proceeds Squad investigation into the assets of the 47-year-old man suitable for restraint."
Police said "a Confiscation Act restraining order" was issued in the County Court for the man's property, which was served to the man on Wednesday.
He has been charged with:
The man is due in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Police are urging anyone with information about illicit firearms to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
