Crime

Gun, ammo, drugs and fireworks allegedly seized from Gordon man's home

AS
By Adam Spencer
Updated July 4 2024 - 9:17am, first published 7:31am
A Gordon man has been arrested as a part of an investigation by the Criminal Proceeds Squad into the manufacturing of firearms. File picture
A Gordon man has been arrested as a part of an investigation by the Criminal Proceeds Squad into the manufacturing of firearms. File picture

Victoria Police's Critical Incident Response Team has been involved in the arrest of a Gordon man, with a gun, ammunition, drugs and fireworks allegedly seized at the man's property.

