'Poor decisions': Speeding drivers continue to concern Ballarat police

Speeding drivers are still concerning Ballarat police, despite serious crashes and fatalities continuing to occur in the region.
Highway patrol units from across the western region, including Ballarat and Moorabool, have been on major arterial roads for ongoing Operation West Connect, targeting high-risk driving behaviour including speeding, distracted and impaired drivers.
There have been 141 fatalities on Victoria's roads so far in 2024, 35 of those in Western Victoria. Nine of those have occurred in the Ballarat and Moorabool areas, according to police.
These include the death of a motorcyclist on the Western Freeway in Gordon on Good Friday and another motorcyclist killed at the intersection of Victoria Street and Queen Street North on Friday, May 17.
During the latest operation on Friday, June 28, Ballarat police caught seven speeding drivers along with six unregistered vehicles, and two disqualified or suspended drivers.
Other fines included one driver for disobeying a traffic signal, two seatbelt offences and five "other traffic offences".
They also impounded one vehicle and hit three vehicles with defect notices.
Western Region Road Policing Inspector Justine Ryan said speeding continues to be a major contributor when it comes to serious injuries or fatalities across the state.
Earlier in the week, Ballarat police reported encountering a speeding disqualified driver on Victoria Street in Ballarat East, allegedly driving at 112kmh, while last week, an unlicensed driver was intercepted driving 62kmh in a school zone in Soldiers Hill with two different numberplates attached to his unregistered vehicle.
"Speeding is the highest contributor without a doubt in the western area that contributes to our road trauma," Inspector Ryan said.
"We're still seeing that the motorists are just really thinking that they're just making poor decisions."
She said drink and drug driving and people not wearing seatbelts incorrectly - or at all - are still an issue.
"Distractions and speeding and seatbelts ... are things that we can control," Inspector Ryan said.
She also said the message is important during the winter months.
"Drive to the conditions, slowing down, sticking to the speed limit, avoiding distractions behind the wheel -these are the things that we can help to make our roads safer and prevent further tragedies," Inspector Ryan said.
Police said Operation West Connect will continue on major arterial roads from Ballarat, Geelong, Bacchus Marsh, Bendigo and Echuca and as far west as the South Australian border, and from the Surf Coast, Warrnambool and Portland as far north as the NSW Border.
