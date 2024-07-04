2024 CHFL: inside the run home

The Courier's David Brehaut examines where each CHFL team sits with six rounds to play.
Eleven teams still have hopes of playing finals, but only eight make the cut.
Who is best placed and likely to make it?
1st
9 wins, 1 loss
The Demons look odds on to finish on top.
Effectively one win clear at the second competition break, their draw gives them every opportunity to be the minior premier.
They have more players to return, such as Dallas Martin, Clay Bilney, Lachie Thornton, Jackson Murphy and Joel Richardson.
This is going to mean hot competition for places in the team and this is sure to bring out the best in everyone.
Right now Bungaree remains the team to beat for the premiership.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Buninyong (h) - 9th
R13 Waubra (a) - 12th
R14 Skipton (h) 5th
R15 Clunes (a) - 14th
R16 Newlyn (h) - 4th
R17 Beaufort (a) - 17th
PREDICTION: Most likely the minor premier.
2nd
9 wins, 2 losses
What a season it has been for Daylesford so far.
This is how I started the Bulldogs' mid-season report. Nothing has changed.
The Bulldogs follow Bungaree in the fixture, so this will continue to provide an accurate guide as to how they measure up.
Daylesford is well placed for a top four finish and a double chance in the finals, but coach Hamish Jarrad remains cautious about making any predictions.
He knows there are some tough assignments ahead, in particular Buninyong (don't be bluffed by where it sits on the ladder), Skipton and Newlyn.
The Bulldogs have Cam Lee, Ben Jones, hopefully Luke Said, Michael Cummings and Jarrad to return, so there is still room for improvement.
Daylesford hoped for a top six finish at the start of the season. It will get at least that, but will now be disappointed to miss the top four.
GAMES TO COME
R12 bye
R13 Buninyong (a) - 9th
R14 Waubra (h) - 12th
R15 Skipton (a) - 5th
R16 Clunes (h) - 14th
R17 Newlyn (a) - 4th
PREDICTION: Will play finals. Has frontrunning for top four.
3rd
8 wins, 2 losses
Seventh to third in just three rounds.
The Eagles battled their way through some testing times early, but you would expect that of the reigning premier.
Gordon now has a grip on a top four finish and a favourable run home.
Coach Brenton Payne is still waiting to get a full strength team on the ground, but that appears not too far away.
Then there is the added bonus of Payne needing just one more game to qualify for finals.
Although he says playing in finals is not to the forefront of his mind, when the chips are down in a bid for a third premiership in a row it's hard to see him not being on the field.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Newlyn (h) - 4th
R13 Beaufort (a) - 17th
R14 Hepburn (h) - 8th
R15 Ballan (a) - 13th
R16 Learmonth (h) - 11th
R17 Rokewood-Corindhap (a) - 10th
PREDICTION: It is hard to see the Eagles dropping any more than two of their remaining games.
4th
6 wins, 2 losses, 2 abandoned games
Newlyn went to the halfway point unbeaten and at that moment had only three teams inside the top eight left to play.
Things have changed quickly.
The Cats have lost their past two outings - with still Gordon, Carngham-Linton, Bungaree and Daylesford to face - and sit only two premiership points inside the top eight.
Season-ending injuries to defender Jackson Starcevich (ankle) and Mitch Mcgrath (knee) have significantly impacted their structure - so much so that they persuaded Adam Sewell to come out of retirement.
Newlyn looked to be a top four team, but now nothing is guaranteed - not even play finals.
The Cats might yet be staring down the barrel, as unlikely as it once appeared.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Gordon (a) - 3rd
R13 Springbank (h) - 16th
R14 Carngham-Linton (a) - 6th
R15 Creswick (h) - 15th
R16 Bungaree (a) - 1st
R17 Daylesford (h) - 2nd
PREDICTION: It is too tight to call. Their big percentage might prove invaluable in a tight finish for the top eight.
5th
7 wins, 3 losses
One of many teams under the pump to hold its place in the top eight.
Although just one win away from third, the Emus are also only half a game inside the top eight.
Skipton can chalk down Creswick and Waubra as wins, but that is it.
Get wins over the likes of Carngham-Linton, Bungaree and Daylesford and look out, Skipton will be right in the hunt for a first CHFL premiership.
The Emus are good enough to play finals - they have the quality of Jacob Maddock, Daniel Kilpatrick and Mitch Gilbert to return.It's in their hands .GAMES TO COME
R12 Carngham-Linton (a) - 6th
R13 Creswick (h) - 15th
R14 Bungaree (a) - 1st
R15 Daylesford (h) - 2nd
R16 Buninyong (a) - 9th
R17 Waubra (h) - 12th
PREDICTION: Anything could happen with their draw, but I am backing them to make it.
6th
7 wins, 3 losses
A tricky draw for the Saints to come, but they should get at least three wins.
Surely that will be enough to play finals for a second time.
The Saints' encounter against arch-rival Skipton is going to be so vital - for each side.
Lose and it could be the next team looking at the top eight from the outside at least for the moment.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Skipton (h) - 4th
R13 Clunes (a) - 13th
R14 Newlyn (h) - 3rd
R15 Beaufort (a) - 17th
R16 Hepburn (h) - 8th
R17 Ballan (a) - 12th
PREDICTION: Like all the teams in this situation, their finals' fate is in their own hands. Expect them to hold on.
7th
7 wins, 4 losses
Lock in Dunnstown for finals.
Wins over Skipton and Newlyn in the latest block of games have made all the difference.
There are danger games ahead, headed up by Hepburn - this is the one which could decide the Towners' fate - and then potentially Learmonth and Rokewood-Corindhap.
With a bye to come the Towners need to keep the run going, but three more wins looks within reach and this should get them over the line.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Beaufort (h) - 17th
R13 Hepburn (a) - 8th
R14 Ballan (h) - 13th
R15 Learmonth (a) - 11th
R16 Rokewood-Corindhap (h) - 10th
R17 bye
PREDICTION. As stated, for me the Towners play finals.
8th
6 wins, 3 losses, 1 abandoned
Hepburn has not been able to get its season going all.
The Burras started as one of the premiership favourites, but things have not come together.
Injuries have not helped, but neither has change in coaching arrangements with Shane Fisher taking sole control after starting the year in partnership with Mitch Banner.
It has to have been unsettling.
The time for excuses have gone though and it is now or never if they are to hold on and play finals.
Their remaining games shape much tougher than they looked only a matter of weeks ago with Dunnstown and Rokewood-Corindhap finding winning form. Then that is followed by Gordon.
These are all winnable if Hepburn can find its best, but any hiccups along the way could be disastrous.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Rokewood-Corindhap (a) - 10th
R13 Dunnstown (h) - 7th
R14 Gordon (a) - 3rd
R15 Springbank (h) - 16th
R16 Carngham-Linton (a) - 6th
R17 Creswick (h) - 15thPREDICTION: Win their next two and the Burras are playing finals, but easier said than done.
9th
6 wins, 4 losses, 1 abandoned game
The Bombers are staring down the barrel.
Although only percentage outside the top eight, they have a tough run home in addition to a bye, which does not offer any premiership points.
Their season is potentially on the line over the next two rounds when they face top two Bungaree and Daylesford.
Lose those and they will be left with just three games to pick up points and one of those is against Skipton.
Buninyong needs to get at least one win from the Bungaree and Daylesford encounters, or their finals hopes will be on the ropes.
They will be getting players back for those big games, but they are going to need them and then have all the big guns - Joel Ottavi, Jarrod Rodgers, Jack Robertson, Jacob Coxall, Jake Coxall and more - firing.
A round eight win over Goordon looked to have set up their season, but losses to Springbank and Carngham-Linton turned that on its head.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Bungaree (a) - 1st
R13 Daylesford (h) - 2nd
R14 bye
R15 Waubra (a) - 15th
R16 Skipton (h) - 4th
R17 Clunes (a) - 13th
PREDICTION: They pull a rabbit out of the hat or there will be no finals.
10th
5 wins, 6 losses
Rokewood-Corindhap has re-energised its season with three wins in a row, but is it all too late?
The Grasshoppers feel their finals hopes are alive, but it is a longshot.
With a bye to come, they probably need to win all five remaining games and even then rely on at least two teams above them crashing.
They need to defeat Hepburn, which is one of the teams it has to go past, in their next assignment.
Win and they are within two points behind the Burras, lose and it will be 10 points and season definitely over.
The Grasshoppers are still to play finals in the CHFL and unless they can produce something extraordinary that's the way it is going to stay.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Hepburn (h) - 8th
R13 Ballan (a) - 13th
R14 Learmonth (h) - 11th
R15 bye
R16 Dunnstown (a) - 7th
R17 Gordon (h) - 3rd
PREDICTION: There's too much to do in such a short time.
11th
5 wins, 6 losses
With it being followed by Rokewood-Corindhap in the season fixture, Learmonth's scenario is similar to the Grasshoppers.
The Lakies are still close enough to make a late run at finals, but is their form good enough?
Their percentage is also potentially an issue even if they get close enough.
Learmonth's season started full of promise with a win over Carngham-Linton, but it has not been able to go on with it.
Its other wins have come against Creswick, Waubra, Clunes and Beaufort - not where it needs to be if it is to return to finals.
If they can play up to their best four more wins would not be out of reach, but it would need to be season-best form and that might be beyond Lakies on exposed form.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Ballan (a) - 13th
R13 bye
R14 Rokewood-Corindhap (a) - 10th
R15 Dunnstown (h) - 7th
R16 Gordon (a) - 3rd
R17 Springbank (h) - 17th
PREDICTION: It's going to be another year without finals.
12th
3 wins, 8 losses
It might seem strange to say a team with three wins to its name has had a reasonable season, but for Waubra this is how it is.
The Roos' record is better than last season and they are certainly playing a better brand of football.
Recruiting was limited with Taylor Hall from Learmonth and the return of Dean Robertson leading the way.
They have the most of what they have.
Waubra has a tough last phase with its next match against Creswick looking like its last chance for a win.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Creswick (a) - 15th
R13 Bungaree (h) - 1st
R14 Daylesford (a) - 2nd
R15 Buninyong (h) - 9th
R16 bye
R17 Skipton (a) - 5th
PREDICTION: No expecting anything other than some honest efforts.
13th
2 wins, 8 losses
Ballan was as active as anyone in the off-season, with rookie coach Harley Bongart taking charge of a much younger Blues outfit.
They recruited for the future and although they would have hoped for more this season it was always going to be a starting point for the long-term.
Ballan has had "wins" - being back playing at home and having Richmond great Trent Cotchin for a guest appearance.
While these have not added to the win column, they have been all part of the build.
The Blues have defensively become a tougher team to play.
Can they get another win? Maybe.
It will not be easy though.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Learmonth (h) - 11th
R13 Rokewood-Corindhap (h) - 10th
R14 Dunnstown (a) - 7th
R15 Gordon (h) - 3rd
R16 Springbank (a) - 16th
R17 Carngham-Linton (h) - 6th
PREDICTION: Any win in the closing weeks will be a bonus.
14th
2 wins, 8 losses
This season has never got going for Clunes.
Based on some solid work in the past few seasons, the Magpies were hoping to take the next incremental step towards a return to finals.
They added numbers to provide more depth, but the unexpected departure of John Simson on the eve of the season and a season-ending knee injury to Josh Thomspon were setbacks they never really recovered from.
They lost an edge and the result has been just two wins.
Coach Luke Davidson will be desperate to get a couple of late wins.
The opportunities will be there, but it will be hard to take too much out of them after weighing up the campaign.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Springbank (a) - 16th
R13 Carngham-Linton (h) - 6th
R14 Creswick (a) - 15th
R15 Bungaree (h) - 1st
R16 Daylesford (a) - 2nd
R17 Buninyong (h) - 9th
PREDICTION: They have a mix of games to come. A couple are winnable, but they need to step up.
15th
2 wins, 8 losses
The Wickers have a chance to finish with a rush.
They have three games that look winnable, but even if they achieve this they will be short of where they would have liked to be.
Creswick is not alone, but it has found out how hard it can be to climb the ladder.
Carngham-Linton and Daylesford have been exceptions in the past two seasons, showing what can be achieved with the right recruits.
All the Wickers can do is live in the hope that with a strong finish that those opportunities will come their way.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Waubra (h) - 15th
R13 Skipton (a) - 5th
R14 Clunes (h) - 14th
R15 Newlyn (a) - 4th
R16 Beaufort (h) - 17th
R17 Hepburn (a) - 8th
PREDICTION: The Wickers will be disappointed if they cannot get another three wins.
16TH
1 wins, 9 losses
The sooner this season is over the better.
For various reasons it has been forgettable, going down a path no one predicted.
What makes it all the stranger is that the Tigers have been unable to turn around the fortunes for the better.
With the search for a new coach now on, there is not a lot to gain on the field other than perhaps getting a few consolation wins.
They are expecting a big batch of players back in the run home after missing the likes of Brant Haintz, Zak Bozanich, Todd Finco, Chris Quinlan, Justin Simpson, Shannon Donegan, Archie Geyle and Kieran Maher.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Clunes (h) - 13th
R13 Newlyn (a) - 3rd
R14 Beaufort (h) - 17th
R15 Hepburn (a) - 8th
R16 Ballan (h) - 12th
R17 Learmonth (a) - 10th
PREDICTION: The Tigers should be able win at least three more games.
17TH
1 wins, 9 losses
The tough times continue.
The one saving grace for the Crows is that they do have a one in the win column.
They recruited youth and knew that 2024 would be another rocky road.
You always hope for the best, but unfortunately even being "competitive" has been tough.
They have had no choice but to stay the course.
GAMES TO COME
R12 Dunnstown (a) - 7th
R13 Gordon (h) - 3rd
R14 Springbank (a) - 16th
R15 Carngham-Linton (h) - 6th
R16 Creswick (a) - 15th
R17 Bungaree (h) - 1st
PREDICTION: Beaufort will look at Springbank and Creswick as possible wins.
