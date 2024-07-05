The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Who makes it? Who misses out? We rate the run to the BFNL finals

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 5 2024 - 10:16am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melton and East Point loom as the most likely to finish one and two on the ladder.
Melton and East Point loom as the most likely to finish one and two on the ladder.

THE RUN HOME

A host of crucial games will determine the final make-up of the BFNL ladder, with plenty of positions still likely to change in the last weeks of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.