Who makes it? Who misses out? We rate the run to the BFNL finals

A host of crucial games will determine the final make-up of the BFNL ladder, with plenty of positions still likely to change in the last weeks of the season.
While the top five looks secure, there's a lot of work ahead of both Sunbury and North Ballarat in order to avoid each other in a week-one knock-out final.
Right now, those two teams look destined to meet in an elimination final with both sides facing crucial matches against with each team still to play Melton, Darley and East Point.
The Kangaroos and the Bloods seem to have a mortgage on the top two positions, both two games clear of the chasing pack. And although each side could be expected to drop one game in the run home.
Right now, both teams could be expected to drop three games in the run to the line which would leave them both in a vulnerable position.
The race for sixth spot also looks to be a thriller, but Ballarat's shock win last round over Sunbury leaves the Swans very much in pole position.
Ballarat has two massive games starting with Redan at City Oval in the next round and a clash with the charging Sebastopol in round 16.
Redan will need to defeat Ballarat next week and will need to either beat Sebastopl or North Ballarat to give itself a chance of finals. The Lions should get wins over both Lake Wendouree and Melton South, but might fall short.
Sebastopol looms as the wild card and has the draw to make a charge, but matches against both East Point and Darley make it look like a bridge too far
Current position - 1st - 9-1
We say: Hard to see the Bloods dropping a game in the run home, but if they are to drop one it'll probably be in the next two weeks or in the blockbuster final game against Darley. Right now Melton seems to have a mortgage on a top-two spot given it is two games clear of third place.
The run home
Sunbury (H) - W
North Ballarat (A) - W
Melton South (H) - W
Bye
Bacchus Marsh (H) - W
Lake Wendouree (A) - W
Darley (H) - L
Predicted finish - 1st - 14-2
Current position - 2nd - 9-1
We say: Probably the form team of the competition with wins over Melton, North Ballarat and Sunbury already, the Kangaroos are probably the premiership favourite. The clash against Darley in two weeks looks as a beauty and then it's a tough finish against North Ballarat, Sunbury and Ballarat to finish. Top two looks certain.
The run home
Sebastopol (A) - W
Darley (H) - W
Bye
Lake Wendouree (H) - W
North Ballarat (H) - W
Sunbury (A) - L
Ballarat (A) - W
Predicted finish - 2nd - 14-2
Current position 3rd - 7-3
We say: Suddenly after two losses in a row, the eastern Lions look a little shaky. Another clash against Melton to come next week and clashes against Darley and East Point as well, it's far from an easy finish. They will play finals, but it's hard to see them holding onto third position.
The run home
Melton (A) - L
Redan (H) - W
Bye
Melton South (A) - W
Darley (A) - L
East Point (H) - W
Bacchus Marsh (H) - W
Predicted finish - 4th - 11-5
Current position - 4th - 7-3
We say: Is Darley the team ready to make a charge towards the top of the ladder? For big clashes remain for the premiers with matches against both North Ballarat and East Point in the next two. Sunbury and a blockbuster against Melton await late in the year. Third place should be the aim.
The run home
North Ballarat (H) - W
East Point (A) - L
Sebastopol (H) - W
Bye
Sunbury (H) - W
Bacchus Marsh (A) - W
Melton (A) - W
Predicted finish - 3rd - 12-4
Current position - 5th - 7-3
We say: The Roosters are missing a few players and the next two weeks don't get any easier with a grand final rematch at Darley before meeting Melton at Mars Stadium. There's also a game to come against East Point in there. The Roosters will likely have to do it the hard way in September.
The run home
Darley (A) - L
Melton (H) - L
Bacchus Marsh (H) - W
Ballarat (A) - W
East Point (A) - L
Redan (A) - W
Bye
Predicted finish - 5th - 10-6
Current position - 6th - 5-5
We say: Tough games to come against North Ballarat and East Point aside, it looks a pretty good draw for the Swans as they seek a return to the finals. Potentially the games that will have the biggest impact as the clashes with Redan and Sebastopol. The Lakers won't be a pushover either.
The run home
Redan (A) - W
Bye
Lake Wendouree (A) - W
North Ballarat (H) - L
Sebastopol (A) - L
Melton South (A) - W
East Point (H) - L
Predicted Finish - 6th - 8-8
Current position - 7th - 4-6
We say: Finals look out of the Lions hands after the upset win by Ballarat over Sunbury last weekend. In order to make the top six, they will need to defeat both Ballarat and Sebastopol over the next month. The last few weeks should ensure some wins late. Crucial few weeks ahead.
The run home
Ballarat (H) - L
Sunbury (A) - L
Bye
Sebastopol (A) - L
Melton South (H) - W
North Ballarat (H) - L
Lake Wendouree (A) - W
Predicted finish - 8th - 6-10
Current position - 8th - 3-7
We say: The Cobras simply have to get two wins over the next two weeks to have any chance of making finals. Lake Wendouree will be far from easy. The run home looks tough with four of the top five sides still to play. Will find it hard to play finals from here.
The run home
Lake Wendouree (H) - W
Melton South (H) - W
North Ballarat (A) - L
Bye
Melton (H) - L
Darley (H) - L
Sunbury - (A) - L
Predicted finish - 9th - 5-11
Current position - 9th - 3-7
We say: The charge of the Burra brigade with comfortably the best draw in the competition. You can easily see four wins on the run home, but in order to play finals, the Burra will need to pick up an upset against East Point or Darley. Tough ask, but plenty to build on for 2025.
East Point (H) - L
Lake Wendouree (A) - W
Darley (A) - L
Redan (H) - W
Ballarat (H) - W
Bye
Melton South (H) W
Predicted finish - 7th - 7-9
Current position - 10th - 1-9
We say: The Lakers probably have a couple of wins in them in the run home, although the won't start favourite in any game. They can certainly knock off Bacchus Marsh, Sebastopol, Ballarat and Redan on their day. There's plenty of scope to shape the finals race.
Bacchus Marsh (A) - L
Sebastopol (H) - L
Ballarat (H) - L
East Point (A) - L
Bye
Melton (H) - L
Redan (H) - L
Predicted finish - 10th - 1-15
Current position - 11th - 0-10
We say: Tough to see the Panthers picking up a long overdue win in the final weeks of the season. Four games against both Melton and Sunbury, but there's four games against teams all battling for a position in the finals. Could they shape finals fortunes with an upset win? It seems unlikely at this stage.
Bye
Bacchus Marsh (H) - L
Melton (A) - L
Sunbury (H) - L
Redan (A) - L
Ballarat (H) - L
Sebastopol (A) - L
Predicted finish - 11th - 0-16
Qualifying Final - Melton v East Point
Elimination Final - Darley v Ballarat
Elimination Final - Sunbury v North Ballarat
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.