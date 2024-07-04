The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Opinion

We are okay without Ballarat's interleague footy of old

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 4 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redan footballer Isaac Smith with Daniel Ross-Smith (North Ballarat City) and Sam Harkin (Ballarat Swans) ahead of their BFL interleague debuts in 2010. Smith became an AFL draftee later that year.
Redan footballer Isaac Smith with Daniel Ross-Smith (North Ballarat City) and Sam Harkin (Ballarat Swans) ahead of their BFL interleague debuts in 2010. Smith became an AFL draftee later that year.

ONLY a blazer for a team that randomly picks up a hybrid round ball game against the Irish is how one sports commentator rued AFL's lack of higher playing honours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.