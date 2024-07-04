Change of management structure at BFNL with Newton stepping down

The Ballarat Football Netball League's competition manager Matt Newton has stepped aside and will finish in his role on July 11.
Newton has been the BFNL competition's manager for the past two years. His role will be replaced by Tayla Banham who will start in the role from July for a hand-over period of four days.
Banham is well known across the region, having been a player, coach and coordinator with a number of clubs.
Prior to her Operations Manager role with the MCDFNL and BFLW this year, Banham was the student engagement officer and university sport lead at Federation University, overseeing clubs and societies, social sport programs and representative sport teams competing all around Australia.
With Banham moving into the BFNL Competition Manager's role, Tess Lourey will become the BFNL as MCDFNL operations manager on July 8.
BFNL chairman Adrian Bettio thanked Newton for his work over the past two years.
"Following the completion of the 2024 season the Ballarat FNL Board will be conducting a review of the Ballarat FNL administrative structure, with the intention of ensuring that the league is sufficiently resourced to provide the optimal level of service to its affiliated clubs and the leagues we administer," he said.
"I wish to again express our gratitude and thanks to Matt for his efforts and contribution to the Ballarat FNL and wish him all the very best for the future."
