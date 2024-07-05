Details of new Bridge Mall retailers revealed in planning application

More details have emerged about new retailers coming to the Bridge Mall as council's $23 million redevelopment project continues.
JM Leech Jewellers and giftware shop James and Grace will use 60 Bridge Mall as split shop fronts - one with an entrance from Bridge Mall and the other from Little Bridge Street.
Ahead of their opening, the retailers are seeking approval for a planning application for some external works to the building and to subdivide the lot.
The shop, which was formally the Vinnies Op Shop, has dual access from both Bridge Street Mall and Little Bridge Street.
The plans from the application show designs to split the lot into two retail spaces.
James and Grace is a giftwares and furniture lifestyle shop and will be a new retailer opening up at the second half of the lot, with the entrance from Little Bridge Street.
On the Little Bridge Street side, the brick facade will be built up for new signage, and a canopy added.
JM Leech Jewellers will have an entry from the Bridge Mall side and changes will be made at the entrance to match its other locations around Victoria.
The Bridge Mall shopfront sold in October 2023 for $710,000.
There are some partial heritage overlays to the Bridge Mall, and council is in the process of addressing planning scheme amendment C243ball, which will have height and setback restrictions.
Other new retailers in the area include Pat's Sandwiches on Little Bridge Street, which opened a permanent place in mid-2023 after a run of success with pop-ups.
The purpose of the Bridge Mall redevelopment, a part of the Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan, was to revitalise the area as a retail hub.
Upgrades include landscaped entry into the mall, a shared streetscape with one-way, low-speed vehicle access, and a new play space.
Closing in on the estimated completion of the Bridge Mall project, which was predicted to be mid-2024 in February, the council released renders of the play space to be located near Drury Lane and announced work to be started soon.
