Venturing deeper into prison system about trust, relationships for Fed TAFE

Federation TAFE's new $41 million expanded contract working in the state's prison system is about building life skills as much as job skills, provost Liam Sloan says.
But the key to success was developing a sense of trust with students.
The boost has Federation TAFE expanding its vocational and education training from the Grampians region into the Barwon region. This will take in students from His Majesty's Prison Barwon and the Margoneet Correction Centre and Kerreenga Annexe, which are in the Lara-based prison precinct.
Federation TAFE succeeds Box Hill Institute for the contract which, amid Federation University restructuring, has allowed for the program to put on 25 team members from Box Hill this week.
Mr Sloan said this was an opportunity for the university to diversify while also helping students build critical literacy, numeracy and life skills for life after release.
Courses can range from welding and construction to hospitality and barista. TAFE teams are working with all levels of prisoners.
"You can come across dangerous situations but we have strong management and support from prison staff to make sure risks are limited and well-managed," Mr Sloan said.
"But it's about building a rapport and building trust - some students haven't had that before...The positive feedback we get when businesses take on prisoners post-sentence - that's what makes it worthwhile."
A group of emerging Ballarat community leaders put the spotlight on returned citizen employment in a forum Life After Release in 2023.
The Committee for Ballarat Future Shapers involved representatives from Corrections Victoria and Federation TAFE to call on businesses to seriously consider former prisoners as employees, appealing to a sense of community responsibility.
Their figures show about 60 per cent of people who re-offend were disengaged or unemployed at the time.
Federation TAFE's prison delivery model focuses on personal development with each student assessed to determine the best educational fit for their capabilities.
Mr Sloan said there was an over-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, along with students with learning or physical disabilities and women in course.
"...If you look at this from a student point of view, this allows us to promote rehabilitation of past offenders in a market that has been overlooked and mistrusted," Mr Sloan said.
"The other part is that we're working with offenders and reintegrating them into work in a real work environment producing products.
"Prisoners develop so much self-efficacy and it helps their well-being. We know this can significantly reduce the risk of reoffending with skills and knowledge to hit the ground running."
Under the six-year agreement with the Victorian Department of Justice and Community Safety, Federation TAFE will also continue its teaching in His Majesty's Prison Correctional Centre and Rivergum and Corella Place post-sentence facilities.
All training is industry aligned to promote pathways into skills shortage areas as identified in the Victorian Skills Plan.
