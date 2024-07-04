WATCH: Resident takes on Sturt Street's hoons

This the The Courier's deputy editor, Alex Ford, with some big headlines from across Ballarat.
The hoons that run laps along Sturt Street seemingly every night have been there forever - but residents are sick of it. Alex Dalziel has a great yarn about one family that confronted the drivers, and are calling for more action from police - watch the video and check out the story below.
Elsewhere, Adam Spencer sits down with Wiltronics' Richard Wilson to celebrate 50 years in business - and Rachel Jackson marks 50 years of the Ballarat North United Soccer Club.
There's also a great column from Mel Whelan on what the future of interleague footy should look like, while David Brehaut has a bit of fun in the Central Highlands league, asking each coach which player they'd most want to recruit - definitely a few talking points!
There's court, there's crime, there's council, and heaps more, plus keep an eye out for more breaking news through the day.
Stay warm,
Alex
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.