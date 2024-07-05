Allegations of wrongdoing against Melbourne-based taxi rank security contractor

Allegations of improper business practices, staff falling sleep on duty and undercutting local businesses have been levelled at the Melbourne company responsible for security in the Ballarat CBD.
Vibrant Security Services, based in Coburg, was given the contract for the taxi ranks on Lydiard and Camp streets by the City of Ballarat after a tender process in 2023.
The company won out over Ballarat group Plover Security, which held the contract for more than 20 years. The contract affords for two guards to work weekend nightshifts in the CBD, between 1am and 6am.
The Melbourne security firm has since faced criticism from several quarters over a perceived drop in the quality of service provided at the city taxi ranks, and concerns about questionable business practices.
In a phone call recording provided to The Courier a person claiming to be from Vibrant Security offered $35 cash in hand payments to a prospective guard looking to work the shifts.
Such an amount would be under award rate for a level one Sunday night casual security guard, which is between $50.13 and $66.83.
Ballarat Trades Hall secretary Brett Edgington said he had also called Vibrant in response to a Facebook Marketplace job listing, and was given a similar response.
"Unfortunately their (Vibrant's) engagement saw local security firms that had those contracts lose those contracts," Mr Edgington said.
"I can understand a competitive market, and it would be okay if it was a level playing field, but it is not, it's far from it.
"We know that they are paying guards cash-in-hand, $35 off the books, which means that they are avoiding tax and insurance implications as well."
Mr Edgington said the company had also asked job seekers for their ABN, which he said was common in a practice called "sham contracting", where companies disguise employees as "contractors" to get around paying entitlements.
The Courier emailed a detailed set of questions about the allegations to Vibrant Security Services, and spoke to a director over the phone.
The director denied any wrongdoing, but declined to provide a formal statement.
Liquor Accord police representative acting senior sergeant Anthony Lunt directed questions about Vibrant Security Services to the council, but said the accord had been busy implementing alternative safety measures at the taxi ranks in response to community concern.
"As people have probably observed if they have been to that taxi rank area in the last few months, the light globes that were in the original lighting there were quite dim. It was a poorly lit area. They have been replaced with high intensity light bulbs to provide better lighting," Senior sergeant Lunt.
"There has also been CCTV signage that has gone up in that area to alert people out and about that there is CCTV in the area as well. The council has also had some new cameras put in which provide us with better coverage and visibility in that area."
The City of Ballarat defended the awarding of the contract to the Melbourne company, which will end in 2027.
The council however did not comment on whether they had received any complaints about poor service from Vibrant since the appointment.
"The City of Ballarat awarded the contract for security services at the CitySafe Taxi Rank to Vibrant Services after a tender process in 2023," City of Ballarat acting chief executive Matt Wilson said.
"We are committed to sourcing goods and services from local businesses, where tenders have been submitted that comply with the required criteria and the best value for money can be attained.
"As is the case with all contracts, we review the performance and maintain ongoing communication with the contractor to ensure compliance with the required criteria and the best value for money can be attained.
"Leading up to the time of expiry, and in accordance with our Procurement Policy, a new tender application process for these security services will be conducted."
Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said the group had received several complaints in the months since Vibrant's appointment by CBD venue owners and liquor accord members.
"We have had a lot of complaints from venue owners who are saying that the guards are not doing the job the way they should be, that they are not actually standing at the rank, they are sitting in their cars," Ms Gillett said.
"In some cases we have had people tell us that they are sleeping in their cars."
A video provided to The Courier shows security guards at the taxi rank standing by as a man is assaulted by multiple assailants.
Other photos provided allegedly show Vibrant guards in their cars and ordering food at a nearby take away shop while on shift.
Sporting Globe owner Anne Alexander said their had been a clear change in the CBD, with longer queues of people waiting outside of venues and at taxi ranks, and a stronger "sentiment" about personal safety.
"It seems very different. I think given the events of this year, although they are not attributed to late night, a lot of them are family violence and things like that, there is a bit of sentiment in town around women's safety after dark," Ms Alexander said.
"I think one of the things that is really important as a community is making the community feel safe and I am just not sure at the moment that we are doing the best job we can."
Ms Alexander, who attends Ballarat Liquor Accord meetings, said the issue had been raised and acknowledged by council representatives.
Ms Gillett said she was disappointed a Melbourne company was able to win the contract out from under a Ballarat company, and said Commerce Ballarat was looking for ways to support local firms bidding for council tenders.
"Tender processes are a lot more complex than they ever used to be. It is important to make sure that they are putting in the appropriate paperwork around the tender," Ms Gillett said.
"Our companies are often smaller here in Ballarat. There is no doubt that they don't necessarily have those resources.
"It has never been more important to try and keep dollars locally. We want our local people employed, we want the money spent in our community, and it is critical that we focus on that."
Mr Edgington said he had seen similar behaviour from Melbourne companies in Ballarat before, and called on the council to more closely look at the companies winning its tender bids.
"We have seen this before unfortunately, these security firms, mainly coming in from Melbourne or outside of Ballarat, undercut everybody else. You almost know that they are dodgy, but for this one there is evidence that they are doing cash in hand.
"I would say there is a moral and ethical obligation on the City of Ballarat to be asking deeper questions about how their guards are being employed, how they are being paid."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.