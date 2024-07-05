O'Keefe named interleague captain as BFNL looks for the double

THE Ballarat Football Netball League has named a strong team as it looks to retain the cup in Saturday's interleague clash with Hampden at Reid Oval in Warrnambool.
Sebastopol's Riley O'Keefe has been rewarded for his best on ground performance in last year's match at Mars Stadium, being named captain, with Sunbury's Jake Egan and Melton's Kyle Borg to act as vice captains.
The BFNL has named a strong side for the clash full of height and speed, but has been dealt a blow with Sunbury's Ben Cameron pulling out on Thursday night after a failing a fitness test on his ankle.
But the team remains chock full of talent with plenty of height including Broden Collins (Melton South), Taj Bond (Redan) and Conrad Farrugia (Melton), who will no doubt try to stretch the Hampden defence.
Couple that with the in-form key backs of Zane Le Huray (Darley) and O'Keefe and a forward line which includes young guns Lachlan Bond (Redan) and Jake Sutton (Sunbury) and the squad looks potent.
With fine and still conditions predicted, there's no doubt this team is primed for a high-scoring performance.
Assistant coach Frank March said the team would have 11 players who were experienced from last year.
"We've had some fantastic support, it's a great concept, kids are wanting to do it," he said.
"It gives them a great opportunity to put their name forward for higher opportunities, there's lots in our league now in VFL, (Harry) Minton-Connell was great last year, Jack Riding played well. Rye Penny who's also in this team is on Collingwood's list."
Coach Anthony Koutoufides said Ballarat would put its best foot forward to once again bring home the cup.
"We've seen such a wonderful group of players who have been really keen on being a part of it, they've turned up to every training session," he said.
"Last year the attitude was the same, they take it very serious, it's a great opportunity for them to play against some of the best players in the state."
Koutoufides said the exposure from the game could only support young players on their football journey.
"I hope we can grow this to a point where the AFL recruiters see it as an opportunity to find some talent," he said. "How nice would it be to get a handful of players from this game make their way in the game in the next few years?
"I look at them at training, I don't really need to tell them anything, they do everything the way they should be doing it. Imagine what they can do if they are exposed to an AFL system where you are training every day."
Koutoufides said he was thrilled to once again be representing Ballarat, having spent time with the group of assistant coaches in recent weeks and got a chance to learn about the players.
"They are just a group of fantastic guys and I put a lot of trust in them because you know, first and foremost, they care about these boys."
Saturday's under-23 match is at 4.15pm with curtain raisers including an under-19 women's match at 12pm and an under-17s boys match at 2pm.
B: M Fino, R. O'Keefe, J Sparkman
HB: R Penny, L Howard, A Monitto
C: K Borg, J Egan, I Nixon
HF: L Bond, B Wright, C Chapman
F: M McLean, J Sutton, L Canny
R: B Collins, K Jess, R Miller
Int: Z Le Huray, I Carey, C Farrugia, T Bond, J Huxtable
Flynn Smith, Jacob Martin, Cody Salmon (Bacchus Marsh), Will Swan, Rohan Flowers, Oscar Farrington (Ballarat), James Hardinge, Rhys Younger (Darley), Luke Atkinson, Dylan Hiscock, Charlie Elliot (East Point), Ethan Dartnell (Lake Wendouree), Ray Glover, Zane Lubeek, Kir Manyiel (Mount Clear), Jackson McInerney, Baxter Horsburgh, Dom Penny, Wilbur Shea (North Ballarat), Oliver Pittard, Bailey McKay, Lachie Martin, Lachie Clark, Xavier Gleeson, Hamish Dean (Redan)
Christine Oliver, Summer Marchewka, Sarah-Rose Horsey, Remy Veith, Olivia Dilges, Keily Lane Salisbury (Bacchus Marsh), Keisha Darroch, Aiva Ross, Amelia McGuane, Stella Roberts (Ballarat Storm), Chloe Everett, Alex Gladman, Lucy WIlkins, Penny Lightfoot, Riley Wastell (Ballarat Swans), Maddison Smith (Carisbrook), Matilda Rawlings (Darley), Madi Dixon, Bailey Bellin (East Point) Keeley Abbott (Lake Wendouree), Kylah Thompson (North Ballarat), Mackenzie Kopke-Veldhuis, Tilly Stringer, Samatha Crellin, Lara Pinder (Redan)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.