The Courier's complete view of property
Updated

'No fish and chips tonight': Popular Ballan takeaway outlet goes up in flames

By Adam Spencer
Updated July 5 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 1:30pm
Several firefighting units were called to the fire on Inglis Street, Ballan on July 5, 2024. Picture by Adam Spencer
Several firefighting units were called to the fire on Inglis Street, Ballan on July 5, 2024. Picture by Adam Spencer

Ballan's only Fish and Chip shop has been damaged by a fire caused by a deep fryer.

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

