'No fish and chips tonight': Popular Ballan takeaway outlet goes up in flames

Ballan's only Fish and Chip shop has been damaged by a fire caused by a deep fryer.
The takeaway outlet near the corner of Inglis and Fisken Street went up just after 9am on Friday, July 5, with staff from neighbouring businesses witnessing seeing flames and heavy smoke.
Firefighters from Ballan, Bacchus Marsh, Gordon, Mount Egerton, Greendale and Myrniong, as well as Ballarat's ladder platform were called to help tackle the blaze.
A CFA spokesperson said crews "discovered a fire that started from an oil fryer".
The "fire was contained to a single building but has extended to the top floor".
The owners were inside the time of the incident but were able to escape. Ambulance Victoria said one person had been taken to hospital.
"Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics attended the scene and one person was transported by road to Ballarat Base Hospital," a spokesperson said in a statement.
It is not clear how much, if any, damage has occurred to a pizza business and upstairs section of the building.
One Ballan resident told The Courier he bough fish and chips from the store regularly, and it was sad to see what had happened.
"No fish and chips tonight," he said.
