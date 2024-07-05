BFNL young guns ready to bring home the cup again

Hello it's Greg Gliddon bringing you all the news in football from The Courier this week.
We don't have any games in Ballarat this weekend, but there's still heaps of football news around.
The BFNL young guns, the under-23 interleague squad, this weekend heads down to Reid Oval in Warrnambool in a bid to win the second-annual challenge cup against the Hampden Football Netball League.
Anthony Koutoufides will once again take over the leadership of the BFNL squad up against Jonathan Brown on his home deck.
The BFNL has named a very strong side for the clash as they look to stretch the HFNL on the wide expanses in Warrnambool.
There will also be two curtain raisers on the day with under-19 women to kick off the game, followed by the under-17 men will take to the field from 2pm with the feature starting at 4.15pm.
The Central Highlands Football League players will also take a well-deserved week off, but there's still plenty of news around there too.
CHFL expert David Brehaut has run an eye over the run home and the top players in the game.
Stay warm and have a great weekend.
