'King of Ballarat' no longer needs to live on noodles chasing Olympic dream

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated July 5 2024 - 12:40pm, first published 12:34pm
Olympic prospect Yual Reath has more 'freedom' chasing his dreams with added financial backing and (inset) with Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett, Hip Pocket Workwear's Kassy Stabb, the Sporting Globe Ballarat fanchisee Anne Alexander and Ferndale Foods Australia chief executive officer Leigh Edward. Pictures Adam Trafford and Melanie Whelan
HIGH jumper Yual Reath says a swell of community backing on the eve of flying out to Europe offers him greater freedom in chasing his Olympic dream.

