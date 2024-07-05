New little penguins for Ballarat Wildlife Park in time for school holidays

After 30 days in quarantine, three new penguins now call the Ballarat Wildlife Park their home.
Maverick, 10 months old, Rose, 10, and Stanley 7, are three male penguins who came from Melbourne Zoo as a part of the breeding program.
Bird keeper Noel McKenzie said the integration of the three new little blue penguins had been a success when they were released into the penguin enclosure on Friday, July 5.
"It's gone absolutely amazing - when they were released into their habitat they went straight into the water, had a bit of an adventure and a swim around and they loved it," he said.
"We then let the rest of the colony out, they mingled really well and started swimming around in a big group together."
Rose's name can confuse people but apparently, Rose's sex is confusing - originally thought to be female, Rose was called a few different names by his keepers at Melbourne - but Rose has stuck.
Having the penguins at the wildlife park is helping the species continue with a healthy population in Victoria.
In the wild, little penguins are being threatened by feral cats and dogs, and climate change is impacting their food source.
They have a breeding season in the wild, but in captivity, they can have eggs at any time.
The three new penguins were brought in the help diversify the Ballarat colony, Mr McKenzie said.
"We're a part of a breeding program and this allows us to swap or trade our penguins with other zoos and sanctuaries and this is so we can breed them and have more baby penguins," he said.
At the end of 2023, the park had one successful egg hatch - Felipe.
"Hopefully towards the end of the year we should have more," Mr McKenzie said.
