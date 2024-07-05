SOCCER PREVIEW | City men aim to make the most of home pitch

Ballarat City Men v Clifton Hill @ Morshead Park
Ballarat City is back at Morshead Park for the first of three consecutive home games as it looks to consolidate its position near the top of the State League 1 ladder.
City this weekend hosts Clifton Hill a team that knocked them off earlier in the season. On that occasion, Clifton Hill held on for a 2-1 win, one of a number of early season games that City could rue later in the year.
But on the back of an impressive win over Western Suburbs last round, City should be confident it can produce the goods back at home to get a valuable three points.
At the start of the weekend, Ballarat City is fourth on the State League 1 table with seven wins and one draw, but it's the five losses, most of those narrowly, that will be a concern.
The three successive home games starting this weekend, followed by games against Geelong and Whittlesea United will be crucial to pick up as many points as possible as City chases a top two finish.
Saturday's match at Morshead Park starts at the slightly earlier time than usual of 4pm.
The women's State League 1 has a bye round this weekend with Ballarat City to face Kings Domain on the road next weekend.
Sebastopol Vikings v Diamond Valley @ Diamond Valley
The Sebastopol Vikings will be chasing more points against one of the sides they are battling against in the middle of the State League 3 ladder.
Both Diamond Valley and the Vikings go into this weekend's clash with exactly the same win-loss ratio with both teams locked on four wins, four losses and five draws on the season to date. The only difference is Diamond Valley's slightly better goal percentage
These two sides have already clashed once this season and on that day it was a 2-1 win to the Vikings at St George's Reserve with goal scoring duo Lachlan Wright and Pat Karras each getting on the board for the home side.
You can expect another tight contest as the teams look to jostle their way out of the bottom half of the ladder.
Saturday clash at Diamond Valley kicks off at 3pm.
Ballarat v Maidstone United @ Maidstone
The tough contests keep on coming for Ballarat SC who will this weekend travel to face Maidstone United.
It's been a horrendous run of tough games for Ballarat who have gone down narrowly to the two top teams in the past fortnight. This weekend's clash is up against the third ranked side in State League 5.
Ballarat will be desperate to get some points on the board with just two wins and one draw to show from its first 12 rounds. While the fixture will get easier in the remaining weeks, with no games to play against top sides, they will be keen to put their best foot forward here.
This match provides the opportunity given Ballarat picked up a 2-1 win when the sides met back in round three.
Saturday's match at Maidstone kicks off at 5pm.
The men's competition takes a break this weekend, however the Ballarat District Soccer Association will continue with the women's competition with games to be played on both Friday night and Sunday.
The clear feature of the round sees Vikings at home to Ballarat North United. The traditional powerhouses of the league sit third and fourth on the table with both Ballarat and Forest Rangers occupying the top two spots.
When these sides met earlier in the season it was a thumping win to Vikings who dominated from the start in a 7-0 win.
Other matches across the weekend include Ballarat White at home to Creswick while Forest Rangers were due to face Victoria Park on Friday night.
