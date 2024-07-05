Car park almost ready but no giant cranes in sight, yet, for hospital works

EARLY works on Ballarat's hospital tower are on schedule to start in late July - but we will not see a Maureen-sized crane on site until 2025.
The state government this month declared the now-$655 million Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment had entered its final stage with preparations for a new tower and emergency department to play out in the next 12 months.
This will be the most dramatic part in the hospital overhaul with a new main entrance to be established on Sturt Street and a multi-level tower complex.
The tower will house a new, larger emergency department, operating theatre, women and children's hub and an extra 100 inpatient and short stay beds.
Emergency will also contain a new mental health and alcohol and other drugs treatment hub. This, along with the women and children's centre, has been funded with an extra $60 million in state government funding from the 2024 budget.
This massive hospital overhaul is the biggest build in Ballarat history to future-proof healthcare for a booming Ballarat region. At the same time, there has continued to be a juggle for the Base Hospital in offering services to the wider region, including its bursting emergency department.
The tower has also been touted to change the city skyline as the tallest construction in the redevelopment, and to be topped by a helipad.
Three cranes are expected to move into the construction phase in 2025.
This comes after a 43-metre crane, named after hospital volunteer Maureen Woodford, was pulled down in June, 2024.
The Maureen crane had played a key role for about a year in constructing the cube-like central energy plant building that will feature a pharmacy, pathology services and education and learning centre.
This six-storey Drummond Street building, sitting between Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre and the Gardiner-Pittard wing, is due to open late in 2024.
The CEP building replaced the Edward Wilson and Eildon House buildings, which had been deemed no longer fit for purpose. Demolition works on these buildings launched the redevelopment project in April 2022.
One of the most highly anticipated aspects of the redevelopment is car park construction.
Grampians Health has confirmed the expanded multi-deck car park will open by mid-August with double the capacity from an extra 400 car parking spaces.
Since then, hospital staff and visitors have been urged to take up a free park and ride shuttle bus service from City Oval, which is about an 800-metre walk from the hospital precinct.
The full hospital redevelopment is expected to be finished in 2027.
The state government has confirmed the tower will be built using at least 90 per cent building materials from the Ballarat region, with a focus on supporting social enterprises and First Nations businesses.
