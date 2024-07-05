Grasshoppers continue to push player points limit in CHFL

Rokewood-Corindhap continues to push the limits on player points in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Grasshoppers are averaging 44.1 points after 11 rounds - less than one point inside their allowance and the highest in the competition.
They have played with a maximum 45 points five times.
Only in the latest two rounds have Rokewood-Corindhap had a little more breathing space with 42.
Skipton and Bungaree are the next closest to their allowances, each with an average of 40.8 and allowance of 42.
Clunes (43.3) Daylesford (42.9), Newlyn (42) and Ballan (40.3) are others averaging 40-plus a game.
Waubra is at the other end of the scale with an average of 28.2 - well inside its limit of 44.
Learmonth has the next biggest buffer of 11.2 points.
Other factors:
Allowance: 46
Average: 40.3
Highest played with: 45 (round 4)
Lowest played with: 34 (round 9)
Allowance: 46
Average: 36.4
Highest played with: 42 (round 1)
Lowest played with: 32 (round 11)
Allowance: 42
Average: 40.8
Highest played with: 42 (round 5)
Lowest played with: 38 (round 11)
BUNINYONG
Allowance: 40
Average: 30.3
Highest played with: 34 (rounds 1, 7)
Lowest played with: 26 (rounds 9, 11)
Allowance: 46
Average: 36.7
Highest played with: 38 (round 2, 3, 4, 11)
Lowest played with: 34 (round 1)
Allowance: 46
Average: 43.3
Highest played with: 46 (round 11)
Lowest played with: 39 (round 6)
Allowance: 46
Average: 35.7
Highest played with: 37 (rounds 2, 5, 7, 9)
Lowest played with: 32 (round 3)
Allowance: 46
Average: 42.9
Highest played with: 46 (round 8, 9, 11)
Lowest played with: 36 (round 4)
Allowance: 42
Average: 36.8
Highest played with: 42 (round 3)
Lowest played with: 33 (round 6)
Allowance: 40
Average: 33.6
Highest played with: 36 (round 1)
Lowest played with: 30 (rounds 3, 9)
Allowance: 40
Average: 30.1
Highest played with: 33 (rounds 1, 2)
Lowest played with: 27 (round 8)
Allowance: 44
Average: 32.8
Highest played with: 34 (rounds 2, 6, 7, 9)
Lowest played with: 30 (round 8)
Allowance: 44
Average: 42
Highest played with: 44 (rounds 1, 2, 7, 8)
Lowest played with: 40 (rounds 9, 11)
Allowance: 45
Average: 44.1
Highest played with: 45 (rounds 1, 2, 5, 6, 8)
Lowest played with: 42 (rounds 10, 11)
Allowance: 42
Average: 40.8
Highest played with: 42 (round 3)
Lowest played with: 39 (round 8)
Allowance: 40
Average: 35.5
Highest played with: 38 (round 3, 6)
Lowest played with: 31 (round 1)
Allowance: 44
Average: 28.2
Highest played with: 31 (round 11)
Lowest played with: 25 (round 2)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.