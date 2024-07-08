Man faces court for lewd hotel act near a child

The lawyer for a man seen touching himself in front of his hotel window has said his client didn't realise he was committing a lewd act in view of a child because he was "engrossed in his phone" at the time.
Pierce Trainor, 28, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 5, 2024, to one charge of sexual exposure in a public place.
The act occurred on October 28, 2023 at the Mid City Hotel in Doveton Street North.
During that afternoon, Trainor was seen touching himself in his room by a man who was checking on his young daughter playing basketball in the hotel's car park.
At the time, Trainor's blind was open, and he was visible from the car park, but the young girl did not see him.
The man called his daughter inside before she was exposed to what was happening, but he then saw Trainor stand up while still touching himself, and close the blind to his room.
During Thursday's hearing, defence lawyer Brett O'Sullivan said his client was neither "presenting himself to the public" or targeting anyone with his actions.
He said Trainor hadn't realised he was visible from outside while committing the act, as he was "significantly" intoxicated and "engrossed in his phone" at the time.
"He was in contact with a lady he was expecting to meet, and in a new space," he said.
"[He'd] only been in the room for 24 hours, [he was] not really considering who might be able to see him from a public place."
Mr O'Sullivan also said when his client realised he was visible he had put the blind up, was cooperative with police after being arrested and was embarrassed about his behaviour.
Regarding the 28-year-old's personal circumstances, Mr O'Sullivan said his client had mental health and substance abuse issues and worked part-time as a bricklayer.
He asked magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz to consider fining Trainor, as he was already being monitored by a community corrections order which he received for separate offences.
Suffice to say, had the matter not resolved in the way it had and a young person had witnessed this, you would have been on a sex offender register.- Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz
Ms Mykytowycz said while Trainor's behaviour was serious, it wasn't the worst form of the offence as he hadn't targeted a victim.
"Suffice to say, had the matter not resolved in the way it had and a young person had witnessed this, you would have been on a sex offender register," she said.
"When engaging in these types of activities you need to ensure you're fully private."
Trainor was convicted and fined $1500.
