The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man faces court for lewd hotel act near a child

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 8 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 28-year-old man faced Ballarat Magistrates Court over the incident. File picture by The Courier.
A 28-year-old man faced Ballarat Magistrates Court over the incident. File picture by The Courier.

The lawyer for a man seen touching himself in front of his hotel window has said his client didn't realise he was committing a lewd act in view of a child because he was "engrossed in his phone" at the time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.