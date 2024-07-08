Convicted murderer arrested after brutal hammer attack in Ballarat

A convicted murderer who killed his ex-girlfriend with a shotgun has been arrested after allegedly hitting his partner with a hammer and smashing her home to bits.
The 52-year-old Ballarat man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has a long history of family violence offences.
According to police, his current on-again-off-again partner of four years has made 10 family violence reports against him, and he was also jailed for murdering a previous ex-girlfriend.
The man's latest violent offence allegedly occurred on July 2, 2024, after a night of heavy drinking.
When he returned to his partner's Ballarat home, the 52-year-old was slurring his words and allegedly started harassing the woman.
After allegedly enduring the man's verbal abuse in front of her child, the woman ushered the 52-year-old out of her house.
The convicted murderer then allegedly broke back into the property by forcing open the screen door in the early hours of the morning.
He then demanded the return of his phone and wallet, but left the house when police were called.
The 52-year-old returned at about 3am and allegedly smashed the home's windows from outside.
Once he entered the property, the man confronted his partner in her bedroom and started swinging a hammer at her.
After she fell backwards, he allegedly hit the woman with the hammer, causing her "immediate" pain and bleeding to her leg.
The man then left the house, but afterwards allegedly continued to smash more windows.
Later that morning, he again broke into the house and began trashing it.
Upon arriving at the property, police could allegedly hear the man wreaking havoc from outside.
The 52-year-old was arrested near the home shortly after and was found with a small amount of methamphetamine.
Police also allege the man performed burnouts in front of the house while drug and alcohol-affected, which placed the community at risk.
During a hearing in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 4, a police informant said they were opposed to granting the man bail, as he was "so violent" community members were too scared to come forward and report his actions.
They said the 52-year-old had previously been charged with harassing witnesses in 2020, and his actions were part of an "engrained pattern of behaviour".
The man was also described as having a drug problem where he popped Xanax "for breakfast" by the police informant, who said the man had spent a total of 20 years in prison.
The informant said if released, they were "supremely convinced" the man would return to the alleged victim's address to terrorise her.
Defence lawyer Kyle McLaughlin questioned the police's case against his client, as they had been unable to locate the hammer used in the alleged assault.
He also said his client would be supervised if released, as he was currently serving a community corrections order, and was also restricted from seeing the alleged victim as a family violence intervention order had been issued.
[These are] serious allegations of family violence offending which involved criminal damage and injury allegations.- Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said the 52-year-old would face certain imprisonment if found guilty of the alleged offences, and the prosecution had a strong case against him.
She also said the man's behaviour was aggravated as his partner's children had been home at the time of the alleged abuse.
"[These are] serious allegations of family violence offending which involved criminal damage and injury allegations," she said.
The man was denied bail and will return to court on July 29, 2024.
Upon hearing Ms Mykytowycz's decision, the man shouted "it's not a real risk" over the court's video-link system.
He then yelled at Ms Mykytowycz and made a threatening gesture before being removed from the hearing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.