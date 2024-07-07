Ballarat council takes action to protect 150-year-old Carriers Arms Hotel

The City of Ballarat is seeking to protect the historical significance of the former Carriers Arms Hotel on Creswick Road, with specific heritage protection.
Concerns were raised in 2023 when a leasing sign out the front of the the site advertised the opportunity to develop an eight-storey building under the City of Ballarat City Living Precinct 2020 Master Plan, but this plan had been shelved since its draft in 2020.
The council is now seeking a permanent heritage overlay for 9 Creswick Road, stating the site is historically significant.
The agenda for the July 10 planning committee meeting stated there were three contributory places of heritage value - the three-story 1890 hotel building, along with the single-storey rear kitchen wing, the 1866-69 brick stables, and the 1930s men's toilet block and women's water closet.
Apparently, the council became aware of the property "being earmarked as a potential development site, with proposed demolition of rear outbuildings and a substantial multi-storied 'L' shaped development site around the three-storey building", in March 2023.
From there, the council's heritage advisor investigated the hotel's historical significance.
The former hotel has a long history - it was called Market Square Hotel when it opened in 1857 and continued to be a popular drinking spot until 1968.
It was called the Market Square Hotel until the Ballarat Haymarket was established on the reserve in 1863. Owner Thomas Whateley changed its name to the Carriers Arms Hotel in reference to the farmers who carted their hay to the market for sale.
The hotel, which remains mostly intact, is considered Second Empire-style form, with a mansard-roof tower, high-quality bichromatic brickwork on the facade, and original front and rear verandahs.
The stables are considered the be a "rare surviving example of mid-nineteenth century stables."
As to why the council is seeking site-specific heritage overlay, the agenda document argued "the Statement of Significance for the Lydiard Street Heritage Precinct (HO171) provides little protection to the site as the significance of the Carriers Arms Hotel is not represented".
Since 1968, the site has been used as an antique centre, a car yard, and an accountant's firm.
Councillors will debate the proposed heritage overlay and should it be successful, request the Minister for Planning to apply the overlay and incorporate the Former Carriers Arms Hotel and Stables Statement of Significance into the Ballarat Planning Scheme.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.