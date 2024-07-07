'All ages, all walks of life': incurable cancer in focus for Ballarat study

Medical oncologist Geoffrey Chong is deep in investigating a cancer that health experts are "not great at predicting who might get it".
His work is to help introduce a safe and effective chemotherapy-free treatment for those who do develop the disease.
Dr Chong is the principal investigator for the free clinical trial tackling follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma at Grampians Health.
The trial involves a novel combination of immunotherapy drugs, including one that has been what Dr Chong said had been the backbone of standard treatment for years.
He said immunotherapy - which helps a person's immune system fight cancer - had proven promising in patients with melanoma, lung and stomach cancers.
Dr Chong was passionate about exploring non-chemo treatments for his patients because the toxicity profile was better than standard chemotherapy.
His team has promising data from previous trials that immunotherapy can work on this disease.
"All patients I see want to contribute to treatment they know may benefit themselves and others," Dr Chong said.
"...We're hoping this profile has better efficacy and toxicity. This cancer is non-curable and patients may need many treatments so we want to reduce the side-affect burden."
Dr Chong said follicular NHL is the second most common lymphoma and was a cancer that had increased in incidence the past 40 to 50 years.
He has patients aged from their 20s to 80s in this clinical trial - "all ages, all walks of life".
Follicular lymphoma is a low-grade form of NHL that affects the lymphatic system, which is responsible for fighting infections in the body.
This is typically a slow-growing cancer developing in the lymph nodes.
Grampians Health has been involved in this clinical trial along with patients at the Austin and Geelong Hospitals with Box Hill patients to soon come on board.
Dr Chong said it was important people in Ballarat and the Grampians have access to novel treatments.
He introduced the cancer clinical trials in Ballarat Base Hospital in 2006.
A specialist in gastrointestinal cancer and lymphoma, Dr Chong has been working in the medical field for more than three decades.
He said access to safe, chemo-free treatments would be a key benefits to NHL patients, especially to start their treatment well.
